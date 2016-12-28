Anderson Addresses Key Ag Issues

Cypress Hills Grasslands MP David Anderson has been busy with his role as Federal Agriculture Critic.

The Cypress Hills Grasslands MP was named to the portfolio following the October election.

Anderson says there are a number of key issues that will have an impact on the ag sector from the crops and markets to bovine TB, transportation, and the proposed carbon tax.

"We just think that is a disastrous way to go. If we want to deal with the environmental issues, there are other ways of dealing with that. Carbon Tax is not an effective way and it punishes agriculture more than anything else," Anderson said.

He notes another key area Canada must remain focused on is trade – noting the TransPacific Partnership.

Anderson says they have a lot of concern over some of the Liberal policies and their impact on agriculture such as their plan to implement a carbon tax.

He notes they are also concerned by their views on trade.

"We're trying to make sure the Liberal's keep a focus on that. It seems as though they're letting some of the trade strength we've had whither away and vanish, we're hoping that's not going to be the case. They were not strong on trade when they were in government last time and we want to make sure they keep a focus on that, it's for our benefit," he said.

He says when it comes to the TPP if the US President doesn’t want to be a part of the agreement the rest of the countries should go ahead and put a free trade agreement in place.