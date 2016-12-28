  • Print
Details
Category: Ag News

Cypress Hills Grasslands MP David Anderson has been busy with his role as Federal Agriculture Critic.

The Cypress Hills Grasslands MP was named to the portfolio following the October election.

Anderson says there are a number of key issues that will have an impact on the ag sector from the crops and markets to bovine TB, transportation, and the proposed carbon tax.

"We just think that is a disastrous way to go. If we want to deal with the environmental issues, there are other ways of dealing with that. Carbon Tax is not an effective way and it punishes agriculture more than anything else," Anderson said. 

He notes another key area Canada must remain focused on is trade – noting the TransPacific Partnership.

Anderson says they have a lot of concern over some of the Liberal policies and their impact on agriculture such as their plan to implement a carbon tax.

He notes they are also concerned by their views on trade.

"We're trying to make sure the Liberal's keep a focus on that. It seems as though they're letting some of the trade strength we've had whither away and vanish, we're hoping that's not going to be the case. They were not strong on trade when they were in government last time and we want to make sure they keep a focus on that, it's for our benefit," he said.   

He says when it comes to the TPP if the US President doesn’t want to be a part of the agreement the rest of the countries should go ahead and put a free trade agreement in place.

More Ag News

Anderson Addresses Key Ag Issues

Cypress Hills Grasslands MP David Anderson has been busy with his role as Federal Agriculture Critic. The Cypress Hills Grasslands MP was named to the portfolio following the October election.…

Loan Amounts Double from FCC

Farm Credit Canada (FCC) has doubled the amount of credit available under the FCC Young Farmer Loan. The credit limit will be increased to $1 million from $500,000. “A big focus of FCC’s mandate is…

Heifer Auction Raises Money for Arnal Boys Memorial Bursary

A Dutch Auction for the Arnal Boys Memorial Bursary raised $23,100. The bursary program was started in memory of the boys and their love of agriculture. Diamond K Cattle Company donated a bred Heifer…

Foraging Into The Future

The Foraging Into The Future Conference opens today in Swift Current. Regional Forage Specialist Trevor Lennox says the theme for this year’s event is Building Blocks of Success noting that the…

US Hog Cash Markets See Recent Strength

The director of risk management for Hams Marketing Services says US cash markets have strengthened over the past week or so in spite of the fact packers are easily finding hogs to meet a full…

Sask Irrigation Conference Now Open

The Saskatchewan Irrigation Conference opened yesterday in Moose Jaw. Joel Vanderschaaf is the Chair of the Saskatchewan Irrigation Projects Association. He says generally we see about 300 thousand…

Millennial Take Over

Dr. David Kohl, a renowned agricultural economist is part of the RBC agricultural speakers series presenting "the ten golden rules of management". He talks about how millennial are going to transform…

Purebred Cattle Shows Continue at the Canadian Western Agribition

There’s some good money changing hands in Regina for some top quality livestock genetics as the Purebred cattle shows and sales continue at Canadian Western Agribition. Thursday in the Show ring at…

Health Canada Releases Their Research on Neonicotinoid Imidacloprid

Health Canada has now completed its re-evaluation of the Neonicotinoid Imidacloprid, which is used in pest control products. Scott Kirby of Health Canada revealed the findings earlier yesterday.…

Saskatchewan Agriculture HOF Announces Three Inductees

The first group of this year's inductees for the Saskatchewan Agriculture Hall of Fame were announced on Wednesday at Canadian Western Agribition in Regina. Hall of Fame Chairman Reed Andrew comments…

CGC Announces Changes to Ergot Tolerance

Farmers will want to take note of some recent changes from the Canadian Grain Commission. The Canadian Grain Commission has announced changes to ergot tolerance for chickpeas and fababeans. All…

Canadian Cattlemens Association Waits To See What Trump Will Do With NAFTA

U-S President-Elect Donald Trump has stated his desire to re-negotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement after he takes office, and that has some Canadian politicians and farm groups concerned.…

First Construction Phase For International Trade Centre Complete

The first phase of construction is complete for the new International Trade Centre at Regina’s Evraz Place. Canadian Western Agribition is coming up next week and will be able to use two of the…

Bovine TB Investigation Has Spread to Southwest Saskatchewan

The CFIA’s investigation into a case of Bovine Tuberculosis in Alberta has now spread to 33 farms in Southeast Alberta and 2 farms in Southwest Saskatchewan. The two Saskatchewan farms are under…

Cattle Prices Continue to Drop

The cattle markets have been very volatile over the last year or so, and prices have dropped to about half of what they were 18 months ago. Brian Perillat manager and senior marketing analyst for…

Countdown to Agribition Now Less Than One Week

Canadian Western Agribition is just one week away and everyone is gearing up for another great event. The annual event showcase is best known for having the best of the best in livestock genetics.…

Sask WLPIP Coordinator Discusses Cattle Market

The cattle market has seen its share of ups and downs. A number of producers who enrolled in the Western Livestock Price Insurance Program have been in a claim position and received a program payout.…

Sask Oilseed Producer Meetings Around The Corner

Farmers around the Province are being encouraged to register for next week's Oilseed Producer Meetings. Producers will have a chance to learn more about what's happening in the industry, the markets,…

Agrocorp Moving Canadian Headquarters To Saskatchewan

Agrocorp processing is moving their Canadian headquarters to Moose Jaw from Vancouver. Premier Brad Wall made the announcement Monday, along with several members of Agrocorp's Executive team, who say…

Two People From Sask Cattle Sector Inducted into Canadian HOF

Two individuals involved in the cattle sector in Saskatchewan were inducted into the Canadian Agricultural Hall of Fame over the weekend. John Willmott was nominated by Canadian Western Agribition…

Steinbachonline.com is Steinbach's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

More Ag News

Alberta Cattle Quarantined On Fear of Bovine TB

Fall Rain Could Impact 2017 Crop

SCIC Claim Deadline Arriving Quickly

2030 Transportation Plan Released

Transport Minister Releases Transportation 2030 Plan

Widespread Fusarium a Result of Wet Weather

Anderson and Goodale Debate in House of Commons

Country in the City

New S3 Products to Improve Aeration Efficiency

Saskatchewan Agriculture Fusarium Meetings Continue

CN Updates Status of Grain Shipping

Canadian Cattlemen Association Welcoming the New CETA Agreement With the EU

Details for the 2017 Saskatchewan Agriculture Student Scholarship

CAFTA Applauds Progress In CETA Negotiations

CETA Signing Appears To Be Imminent

Fusarium Appearing In Harvest Sample Program Results

Ag Minister Stewart Continues to Oppose Carbon Tax

FCC Continues Fight Against Hunger

Federal Transport Minister Marc Garneau in Saskatoon

David Anderson Discusses Carbon Tax

Ag News Archives

Upcoming Events

Workshop Wednesdays at Envision

05 October 2016 6:15 pm - 01 March 2017 8:30 pm

, Weyburn





Meditation

28 November 2016 7:00 pm

Weyburn Public Library, Weyburn





Christmas Holiday Public Skating

29 December 2016 1:15 pm - 3:30 pm

Tom Zandee Sports Arena





Family Games Day

29 December 2016 2:00 pm

Weyburn Public Library, Weyburn





Tenille Arts "EP Release Show"

29 December 2016 6:30 pm

TC Douglas Performaing Arts Centre, Weyburn





Christmas Holiday Public Skating

30 December 2016 1:15 pm - 3:30 pm

Tom Zandee Sports Arena





Giant Jenga

30 December 2016 2:00 pm

Weyburn Public Library, Weyburn





Login