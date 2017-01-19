Canola Council of Canada is Searching for Their Next President

The search is on for the next President of the Canola Council of Canada.

The organization has hired Scott Wolfe Management Inc. to conduct the search, with the selection process being overseen by the Executive Committee of the CCC Board of Directors.

The search follows the upcoming departure of President Patti Miller, who has been appointed as Chief Commissioner of the Canadian Grain Commission (CGC), beginning February 13, 2017.

Brian Conn, Chair of the CCC Board of Directors thanked Miller for her contribution to the industry noting that Canada’s agriculture industry will continue to be well served through her future role at the helm of the CGC.

While they look for a replacement Dr. Curtis Rempel, Vice-President of Crop Production and Innovation for the CCC will serve as the lead contact.