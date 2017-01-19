Increase Your Yields With Plant Science

Farmers are constantly struggling to get maximum crop yield out of their fields.

Dan Owen, the product innovation manager with ATP Nutrition is right there with them trying to help.

He says the bottom line is plants are just like people, they can't grow if they don't get the right kind of fuel.

"If a plant for argument sake to grow 100 bushels of wheat if it needs 230 pounds of nitrogen to get there to power it's photosynthesis and everything else, we're actually giving it the 230 pounds of nitrogen. We're putting fertilizer into the soil and the plant then takes up the soil, just as you would at smorg or a buffet," he said.

Owen says they're constantly working on the science of plants to help producers determine what's best to maximize their yields.

"We're a very Research and Development driven business, so a lot of the stuff we do with our products we spend at least three years before we bring them to market. We've got a new plant stimulator product that will be coming to market this year, that will have actually done four years of work, we've actually sequenced the DNA so we actually know how it works within the plant," Owen said.

He also stated they work with farmers to maximize yields through proper plant nutrition, not genetic modification.