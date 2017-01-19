Raising the Steaks For Sask Beef Conference

  • Print
Registration closes Friday for the Saskatchewan Beef Industry Conference.

The annual event is coming up January 24th to 26th at the Queensbury Convention Centre in Regina.

Conference Co-ordinator Shannon McArton says key players in the industry have come together to host the event:

McArton said, "It's a partnership of five groups, Saskatchewan Cattlemen's, Saskatchewan Stock Growers, Saskatchewan Livestock Association, The Beef and Forage Symposium committee, and the Saskatchewan Cattle feeders."

This year’s event “Raising the Steaks” covers a variety of topics from consumer marketing, to animal health, marketing and forage and grazing management.

To register for the conference visit their website at www.saskbeefconference.com

