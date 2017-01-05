Atom Wings win; Gold Wings lose

The Weyburn Southern Range Gold Wings didn’t get the start to 2017 they were looking for. They fell 13-1 to the Regina Rebels at the Co-operators Centre in Regina Wednesday night.

The Gold Wings’ lone goal came from the stick of Shaelyn Audette, as she scored on the powerplay late in the second period. Kaitlyn Harrison and Taylor Rooney recorded the assists.

The Gold Wings will be heading to the Battlefords for a pair of games against the Sharks this weekend. The Gold Wings are still looking for their first win of the season.

***

The Atom AA Panther Drilling Wings picked up a big win on home ice Wednesday. They doubled up the Moose Mountain Wild 8-4.

Vlad Szczecinski had two goals and two assists in the win, while Silas Stein added two goals and an assist. Justin Whitrow, Sam Mallory, Owen Istace and Carter Gervais rounded out the scoring for the Wings.

The Wings host Yorkton in the Tom Zandee Sports Arena on Saturday for the first of two games on the weekend.