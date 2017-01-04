Bantam AA Wings ready for second half of season

The Weyburn bantam AA Crescent Point Wings knew they would have a tough schedule ahead of them when the season began back in September. With a high number of first year players, they were eager to get on the ice to show what they could do.

There were some bumps in the road, and while the team isn’t doing as strong in the standing as many of the players would like, they have been steadily improving throughout the season. Head coach Dan Kopec said the recent play has been very impressive.

“The last three weeks, the team has played really well,” Kopec explained. “They’ve played well up in Prince Albert in a tournament, and we won in White City. their last game before Christmas, so we’re looking forward to the second half.”

The team has been lead by Steven Kesslering when it comes to scoring, as he picked up 15 goals in the 17 games before the break. The team has also found offence from Riley Skarbon and Zac Robins. In the crease, the goaltending tandem of Matthew Dutchak and Kobe Kmita have played great in the past month.

“I think my young guys are coming along well,” Kopec added about the team. He said he had a talk with the second-year players on the squad near the beginning of the season, and they have also stepped up their game as of late.

The Wings resume their season Saturday, when they take the ice against the Melville Bantam Millionaires at Crescent Point Place. Faceoff for the game is at 3:00 p.m.