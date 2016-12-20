Bantam Wings close out 2016 with win

The Bantam AA Crescent Point Wings picked up a huge win over Prairie Storm Monday night. The Wings came away from White City with a 6-3 victory, helped by three power play goals, and a strong performance in net from Matthew Dutchak.

The Wings jumped out ot an early lead, when Steven Kesslering, with help from Zac Robins and Parker Douglas, scored on the power play. Less than a minute later, Rylan Erb joined in the fun with another power play goal, as Robins notched his second assist of the game.

Prairie Storm battled back to tie it up, though, with two goals in the last six minutes of the first period, including a power play marker. They then took the lead in the second, with just over a minute left on the clock, with another power play goal.

The Wings entered the third period determined to even things up, and they did with four unanswered goals. It started when Kesslering scored his second of the game, shorthanded, with just under seven minutes off the clock in the final frame. Riley Skarbon picked up the assist. Weyburn would take the lead just under four minutes later when Tanner Rowland, with some help from Owen Neubeker, scored. Another power play goal for the Wings, this time from the stick of Kale Williamson extended the lead to two with just over six minutes left on the clock. Kesslering and Skarbon recorded the assists on the goals. Jake Young would score one last goal for the Wings in the dying seconds of the game.

The Wings will now get ready for the second half of the season, which resumes on January 7th, when they host Melville.