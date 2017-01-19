Bantam Wings fall in Melville

The bantam AA Crescent Point Energy Wings dropped a close decision to the Melville Millionaires on the road last night, falling 3-2.

The Millionaires came out fast, scoring the first goal of the game just 38 seconds into the first period. They followed that up with their second goal before the four minute mark, giving them an early 2-0 lead.

The Wings tightened up the defense quickly, though, and were able to capitalize on a few chances of their own. Just 2:35 into the second period, Zac Robins scored a power play goal, with Steven Kesslering and Riley Skarbon picking up the assists. Another power play goal for the Wings, 1:15 into the third, knotted the game up at two. Kesslering picked up his second point of the night with the goal, while Rylan Erb was credited with the assist.

The two teams looked like they were headed to overtime, until a late penalty against the Wings. With the man advantage, the Millionaires scored the game winner with just 1:21 on the clock.

The Wings will be back in action Saturday afternoon. They host the Swift Current Broncos at Crescent Point Place, part of the Hockey Weekend festivities.