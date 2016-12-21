Beavers 2017 schedule highlights released

The 2017 season for the Weyburn Beavers will be opening on the road. Some of the highlights of the upcoming season were made available to Discover Weyburn this week.

The season starts on June 1st, with the Beavers in Melville to face the Millionaires. The first home game of the season will be June 9th, when the Beavers host the Moose Jaw Miller Express.

The annual road trip to Alberta starts on June 29th in Edmonton. The Beavers will also make their first ever visit to Fort MacMurray this year, on that trip. They will return from the trip on July 6th, when they host Yorkton.

The season closes out on July 30th, when Yorkton will be back in town, with the playoffs beginning on August 1st.

Last year, the Beavers finished fourth in the East Division with a record of 24-24. They were eliminated in three games in the playoffs by Swift Current, who went on to win the league title.