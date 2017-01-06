Big Six enters final month of regular season action

The final month of the regular season in the Big Six Hockey League kicks off Friday night, as teams continue to jockey for the final playoff positions.

There will be a flurry of games played in January, as the schedule wraps up. All eight teams in the league will be in the playoffs, but stronger position come the postseason will mean home-ice advantage.

The month kicks off with the Wawota Flyers hosting the Carnduff Red Devils, the Yellow Grass Wheat Kings in Redvers to face the Rockets, and Carlyle paying a visit to Midale. These are followed up by four games Saturday, with Redvers in Bienfait, Midale paying a visit to Wawota, Yellow Grass hosting Oxbow, and Carlyle in Carnduff.

The ten games will help to shape the standings of the league as the final months gets into full swing.