Big Six Friday: Yellow Grass/Bienfait/Wawota Win

Three games kicked off the weekend in the Big Six Hockey League with each team currently higher in the standings coming up with wins.

VERTEFEUILLE WITH 5 POINTS; WHEAT KINGS BLANK COUGARS 5-0 IN CARLYLE

The Yellow Grass Wheat Kings went on the road to Carlyle on Friday looking for a win against the Cougars, who registered their only two wins this season against Yellow Grass.

However, the Wheat Kings came to play on Friday and controlled the game for the full 60 minutes.

Brendan Vertefeuille had a night to remember and opened the scoring with a powerplay goal just three minutes in. Vertefeuille scored his second of the game with two minutes to go on a breakaway to give Yellow Grass a 2-0 lead after the first period.

Neither team would be able to score in the second period as both Cameron Irwin for Yellow Grass and Josh Hohn for Carlyle stood strong in goal.

Ian Templeton Takes His Shot At $25,000.During the second period, the Cougars hosted a "$25,000 Shoot-To-Win" where two Manor residents Dan Peebles and Ian Templeton had a chance to win the prize. Peebles even got two opportunities, however neither contestant would be able to win the prize sponsored by Carlyle Pharmasave.

Then the Wheat Kings would bury the game early on the third with a pair of powerplay goals. Troy Miller would get his 13th of the season just minutes in to make it 3-0 before Vertefeuille capped off a hat-trick to make it 4-0.

Justin Richter scored his fifth of the year in the final minutes to make the final 5-0. Cameron Irwin stopped all 26 shots for the shutout, while Vertefeuille finished with five points (3G, 2A).

Carlyle has now lost ten straight games while Yellow Grass is guaranteed at least second place in the West Division.

Carlyle Goaltender Josh Hohn Makes A Glove Save On Jackson Schneider In The 2nd Period.FLYERS FILL THE NET IN WAWOTA WITH 9-5 WIN OVER REDVERS

The Redvers Rockets are the only team to have the defending Big Six champions number this season, defeating the Wawota Flyers in regulation in their first three matchups this season.

However, it would be a different story on Friday in the Wawota Community Forum.

A tight-checking first period saw the hometown Flyers up 2-1 after 20 minutes, but things would open up in a big way during the second period.

Wawota scored five times in the middle frame to take a 7-3 lead into the third. Each team scored twice in the final period for the 9-5 final in favour of Wawota.

The Flyers are now four points up on Carnduff for the East division lead with each team only having three games remaining. Redvers has two games in hand on both teams, but are now five points back of Wawota for top spot.

BIENFAIT WINS 5TH STRAIGHT GAME WITH 7-3 VICTORY IN MIDALE

The Bienfait Coalers have now rattled off two long win streaks this season on their way to almost clinching the top record in the Big Six Hockey League.

After a seven-game win streak to open the season, Bienfait has now won five in a row after a 7-3 win in Midale over the Mustangs.

A high-scoring first period saw seven goals and the Coalers holding on to a 4-3 lead. Then the offence would shut down in the second as neither team could score. In the third, Bienfait scored three more teams to win 7-3.

Bienfait need only one point in their final four games to clinch first place in the West division and a date with the 4th place team in the East division in the playoffs.

SATURDAY

Bienfait (13-2-1) @ Carnduff (9-7-1) - Carnduff handed Bienfait their first loss of the season (1-0 OT) on December 9th. However, the Red Devils have lost five of their last six games (1-5-0) and are on the verge of dropping from first to third in the East division.

Midale (5-10-1) @ Carlyle (2-14-0) - Midale has won all three meetings this season over Carlyle (7-5, 4-3, 3-2).

SUNDAY

Wawota (11-5-1) @ Yellow Grass (8-4-4) - Wawota won the only previous meetings between the two teams (6-2) on December 3rd. Note: Start time for this game has been changed from 7:00 to 6:00.