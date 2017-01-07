Big Six, Midget hockey results

Big Six hockey action resumed Friday night.

YellowGrass beat Redvers, 6 to 5 thanks to a hat trick from Troy Miller.

Wawota defeated Carnduff, 4 to 1.

And Midale over Carlyle, 3 to 2.

Tonight's shedule:

Oxbow at Yellow Grass

Redvers at Bienfait

Midale at Wawota

Carlyle at Carnduff

- - - - -

The Weyburn Streamline Midget AA Wings dropped their fourth game in a row Friday night with a 4-0 decision to the host Regina Vics.

It's the third time the Vics have beaten the Midget AA Wings this season.

Next action for Weyburn is Sunday night when they will host Moose Jaw at Crescent Point Place.