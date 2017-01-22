Big Six Saturday: Carnduff Defeats Bienfait; Midale Edges Carlyle

Another two games in the Big Six Hockey League on Saturday night that saw one win streak come to an end and one losing streak continue.

CARDNUFF ENDS BIENFAIT'S WIN STREAK WITH 4-2 WIN IN PHYSICAL BATTLE

The Carnduff Red Devils were desperately seeking a victory as they lost five of their last six games heading into Saturday's contest with Bienfait, with the Coalers coming into town on a five-game win streak.

Landon Senchuk opened the scoring for Carnduff getting the home team on the board just minutes into the game to make it 1-0. After that, a rough start to the game saw a pair of Coalers' (MacKenzie Selk, Preston Erickson) issued checking-to-the-head penalties. Each were 2-minute minors, but the defenceman were also given 10-minute misconducts.

While Carnduff couldn't capitalize on either powerplay, they would get the next goal. Dillen Plews grabbed a loose puck off the faceoff and fired it past Jackson Walliser for his first of the season to make it 2-0.

Then, it would be Red Devils' forward Justin Smith hitting Matt Bourassa up high with a hard hit. The officials conferred and issued a five-minute major for checking-to-the-head and a game misconduct.

Bienfait couldn't score on the first three minutes of the advantage, then went on a 5-on-3 for 1:47. However, Carnduff was able to kill off the penalties and remained up 2-0. But Bienfait would get a goal before the period would end.

Dylan Lay poked a loose puck past his checker into the Red Devils zone. Lay then beat Adrian Rubeniuk to the loose puck, spun around the goaltender and backhanded his 8th of the year to make it 2-1 Carnduff after a busy 20 minutes.

Carnduff would regain their two-goal lead early in the second period. Kody Martin pounced on a rebound and put his 8th of the year past Walliser to make it 3-1.

Preston Erickson And Matt Bourassa Celebrate Erickson Shorthanded Goal In The 2nd Period

Bienfait would again respond, this time while shorthanded. On a 2-on-1, Preston Erickson's first shot was blocked but his second shot beat Rubeniuk to make it 3-2.

That remained the score all the way until the final minute of the game. The Coalers would pull the goalie for the extra attacker, but Carnduff chopped the puck out of their zone, Senchuk got to it first and his second goal of the game made the final 4-2 for Carnduff.

Carnduff (10-7-1) beat Bienfait (13-3-1) in both games this season after a 1-0 overtime victory in December.

Even After The Game Ended, The Two Teams Continued To Bicker In The Intense Battle.

MIDALE EXTENDS CARLYLE'S LOSING STREAK TO 11 GAMES; MUSTANGS WIN 5-4

The Midale Mustangs continued a busy week into Saturday night as they travelled to take on the Carlyle Cougars.

Both teams are set in their positions in the West Division standings, so Saturday's game was more about getting ready for the playoffs.

Carlyle took a 1-0 lead into the first intermission. However, just minutes into the second period, Midale scored twice to take a 2-1 lead.

The Mustangs would hold onto that lead for the rest of the game and defeat Carlyle 5-4.

Midale (6-10-1) extends Carlyle's (2-15-0) losing streak to 11 games with the result

SUNDAY

Wawota (11-5-1) @ Yellow Grass (8-4-4) - Wawota won the only previous meetings between the two teams (6-2) on December 3rd. Game starts at 6:00.