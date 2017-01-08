Big Six Saturday: Wawota/Bienfait/Carnduff/Oxbow Win

For the first time this season, all eight teams in the Big Six Hockey League were on the ice on the same night as senior hockey fans across the southeast were treated to four great games on Saturday.

Three games came down to the wire while another saw one team extend a point streak with a blowout win at home.

FLYERS THUMP MIDALE 9-4 IN WAWOTA ON CJ1150

The Midale Mustangs travelled to Wawota on Saturday night looking for some revenge against the Flyers after a humbling 11-3 loss at home just three weeks ago.

However, history would repeat itself as Wawota's potent offence shined through once again.

A total of six goals would be scored in the opening period, with Wawota (Rob West, Riley Riddell, Devin Stewart, Ryan Taylor) leading Midale (Colton MacLean, Garret Sherlock) 4-2 after the first period.

The Flyers would put up another four goals in the second period, with West and Riddell getting their second goals of the night along with Justin Lamontagne and Kent Sauter joining the scoring. Brad Tomiski scored the lone goal for the Mustangs in the second period.

The two teams would alternate goals in the third period (Wawota - Dylan Lamontagne, Midale - Matt Geske) for a 9-4 final. The Flyers outscored the Mustangs 20-7 in their two wins over Midale this season.

Wawota has now won four straight games and extend their point streak to seven games (6-0-1).

COALERS HOLD OFF REDVERS 3-2 IN BIENFAIT

After the Redvers Rockets handed Bienfait their first regulation loss of the season on December 10th, the Coalers were looking for redemption on Saturday night on home ice.

After the first period, Bienfait held a 2-1 lead over Redvers as both teams were looking to bounce back after losses in their last game.

The Coalers would extend their lead to 3-1 in the second period setting up a tight final frame. Redvers would close the gap to 3-2 in the third period, but were unable to come up with the equalizer before time expired.

The two teams will not meet again this season until a potential matchup in the playoffs.

RED DEVILS DOUBLE UP CARLYLE 4-2 IN CARNDUFF

The Carlyle Cougars went into Carnduff on Saturday night not only looking to avenge a 3-1 loss to the Red Devils on December 2nd, but the Cougars were also intent on ending their current 7-game losing streak in regulation.

The home team would lead 1-0 after the first period as Carnduff opened the scoring. Then, each team put home a pair of goals in the second period as the Red Devils would take a 3-2 lead into the final frame.

Once again, Carlyle would be unable to come up with even the tying goal to force overtime as the Red Devils added another marker to make the final 4-2.

Of the Cougars' 11 losses this season, 8 of them have come by 2 or less goals.

OXBOW CLAIMS COMEBACK 4-3 WIN OVER WHEAT KINGS IN YELLOW GRASS

Saturday marked the first meeting of the year between the Oxbow Huskies and Yellow Grass Wheat Kings, and the initial meeting entertained the fans inside the Yellow Grass Communiplex.

The home team would take a 3-1 lead into the first intermission, however the Huskies would trim the deficit to 3-2 in the second period.

In the third, Oxbow would complete the comeback by scoring twice and leaving Yellow Grass with a 4-3 victory.

It's the Huskies' first regulation win on the road this season while the Wheat Kings' two-game win streak ends.

******************************************************

Here's how the standings look after the weekend. Only one notable change, as Wawota leapfrogs over Redvers for 2nd place in the East division.

EAST

Carnduff (9-3-1) - 19 points

Wawota (8-4-1) - 17 points

Redvers (8-5-0) - 16 points

Oxbow (5-7-0) - 10 points

WEST

Bienfait (9-2-1) - 19 points

Yellow Grass (7-4-3) - 17 points

Midale (4-8-1) - 9 points

Carlyle (2-11-0) - 4 points

******************************************************

There will be three games this week in the Big Six before five games next weekend.

TUESDAY

Wawota Flyers @ Oxbow Huskies - 8:00

Bienfait Coalers @ Carlyle Cougars - 8:15

THURSDAY

Bienfait Coalers @ Yellow Grass Wheat Kings - 8:00

FRIDAY

Oxbow Huskies @ Carlyle Cougars - 8:00

Wawota Flyers @ Bienfait Coalers - 8:00

Redvers Rockets @ Carnduff Red Devils - 8:00

SATURDAY

Oxbow Huskies @ Midale Mustangs - 8:00

SUNDAY

Carnduff Red Devils @ Wawota Flyers - 6:00