Big Six: Wawota Defeats Carnduff For Division Lead

The top two teams in the East Division of the Big Six Hockey League met up for a heavyweight tilt on Sunday night.

After the final buzzer, there would officially be a new club leading the pack as the Wawota Flyers defeated the Carnduff Red Devils 4-2 at the Wawota Community Forum.

Carnduff played a solid first period on the road and ended up taking a 1-0 lead into the first intermission. Landon Senchuk scored his 9th of the season for the Red Devils with 1:30 remaining to give Carnduff the lead.

The Flyers would battle back in the middle frame, as Kent Sauter scored his 4th of the year and Riley Riddell potted his 8th to put Wawota up 2-1. However, that lead would be short-lived.

Trevor Geiger Fires A Shot Past Guillaume Blouin To Tie The Game 2-2 In The 2nd Period.

Just :30 seconds later, Blake McMillen fired a stretch pass to Trevor Geiger behind the Flyers' defence. Geiger made no mistake on the breakaway, sniping his 10th of the year past Wawota's Guillaume Blouin to even the score at 2-2.

Carnduff would get a golden opportunity to take the lead at the end of the second period during a 5-on-3 powerplay. However, despite some pretty passing and hard shots, Blouin made some sparkling saves to keep the puck out and the score tied entering the final frame.

That allowed Wawota to take the lead just over five minutes into the third period. On the powerplay, a tic-tac-toe passing play from Justin Lamontagne to Riley Riddell found Ryan Taylor alone in front who tapped in his 6th of the season to give the Flyers a 3-2 lead.

Ryan Taylor Deflects A Pass Into The Net For The Eventual Game-Winning Goal.

Carnduff would push hard for the equalizer the rest of the way, but a pair of undisciplined penalities with only 2:00 remaining put the Red Devils' down two men during their comeback attempt. Carnduff would pull their goalie Shane Marsh, but it would be Taylor scoring his second of the period into the open net to give Wawota a 4-2 victory over the Red Devils.

With the win, Wawota moves into sole possession of first place in the Big Six East Division with 21 points. The Flyers' are two points up on Carnduff and three points up on the Redvers Rockets, who have two games in hand on both Wawota and Carnduff.

Frustrations Boiled Over Late Between The Two Talented Teams.

STANDINGS (as of January 16th)

East Division

1) Wawota (10-5-1) - 21 points

2) Carnduff (9-6-1) - 19 points

3) Redvers (9-5-0) - 18 points

4) Oxbow (7-8-0) - 14 points

West Division

1) Bienfait (12-2-1) - 25 points

2) Yellow Grass (7-4-4) - 18 points

3) Midale (4-9-1) - 9 points

4) Carlyle (2-12-0) - 4 points

There has been a game re-scheduled for this week in the Big Six.

Tuesday's game between Redvers and Oxbow has been moved to Tuesday, January 24th.

TUESDAY

Midale (4-9-1) @ Carnduff - 8pm