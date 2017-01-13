BREAKING: Riders trade Durant to Montreal

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have traded quarterback Darian Durant to the Montreal Alouettes in exchange for draft picks in 2017 and 2018. The announcement was made via press release Friday morning.

Durant spent 11 seasons with the Roughriders. He won the Grey Cup with the team in 2007, and then lead the team to the Grey Cup victory at Mosaic Stadium in 2013.

Through 157 games with the Riders, the former UNC Tar Heel has 28,136 passing yards, second most in franchise history, along with 149 passing touchdowns, third in team history. He has a record of 58-54-1 in 113 career regular season starts, and was named a West Division all-star in 2009 and 2013.

