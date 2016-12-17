Broncos give Red Wings a rough ride

The Weyburn Red Wings couldn’t find a way to get the puck past Garrett Mason last night, as they fell 2-0 to the Broncos in Humboldt. The loss is the second in a row for the Wings, but only their third in regulation in their past 10 games. The loss is also the first time the Wings have been shutout since October 29th.

Neither team was able to score in the first period, with the Red Wings putting 13 shots on Mason. At the other end, Jake MacLennan, getting his fourth start of the season, was tall to the task with the number of shots he faced. The game was back and forth, with a high pace for the full 20 minutes.

The Wings would enter the second period with the same momentum, putting as many shots as possible on Mason. On more than one occasion for the Wings, they would miss the net, while having Mason beat. For forward Ian Parker, this was something he couldn’t shake, with three such opportunities in the game.

Special teams would come back to haunt the Wings late in the second. Forward Ben Hiltz was called for high sticking along the boards in the defensive zone. On the resulting power play, Matthieu Gomercic scored his third of the season, when he was able to tap in a pass from Connor Swystun past MacLennan, making it 1-0.

The Wings came out firing in the third, once again looking to get the equalizer. It wouldn’t quite go how they drew it up, though. Tristan Elder, recently acquired from the La Ronge Ice Wolves through the Cobourg Cougars of the OJHL, took a feed from Luke Kempf at the top of the slot. The veteran had a lot of time and space, and was able to find a small corner just over the right shoulder of MacLennan, making it a 2-0 game.

Thanks to two penalties called in quick succession, the Wings enjoyed a power play for four of the last five minutes of the third period. They kept firing on Mason, who made four highlight reel saves in the span, in addition to a number of other saves.

The Wings won’t have long to bounce back from the loss. They take to the ice Saturday night when the Melville Millionaires are in town. The Viterra Division matchup starts at 7:30 p.m. at Crescent Point Place, and is the last game of the season for the Wings before the Christmas break. It is also fan appreciation night, with admission for everyone $5.00.