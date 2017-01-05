Canada to play US for gold at WJHC

Team Canada will get another shot at the Americans.

Moose Jaw Warriors head coach Tim Hunter and Canada advanced to the gold medal game at the 2017 World Junior Hockey Championship thanks to a 5-2 win over Sweden in the semifinal on Wednesday night.

Val-d’Or Foreurs forward Julien Gauthier scored twice, while captain Dylan Strome of the Erie Otters and Oshawa Generals forward Anthony Cirelli each had a goal and two points in the win for Canada.

The United States won the other semifinal, beating Russia 4-3 in a shootout during a thrilling game.

Canada trailed twice in the first period in the semifinal, falling behind 1-0 on a goal from Swedish captain Joel Eriksson Ek just 6:05 into the game.

Mitchell Stephens answered right back for Canada just 1:38 later, but the game didn’t remained tied for long as Carl Grundstrom put Sweden back in front just 18 after Stephens’ goal.

That goal chased Imperial’s Connor Ingram from the Canadian net after he allowed two goals on five shots. Everett Silvertips netminder Carter Hart was stellar the rest of the way as he stopped all 26 shots he faced.

Cirelli tied the game back up for Canada with 1:11 to go in the first period.

Gauthier put Canada in front with his first of the game midway through the second period and then Canada put the game to bed in the third period with goals from Strome and Gauthier.

The Gold Medal Game is on Thursday night at 7 p.m. from the Bell Centre in Montreal. Bronze will be handed out first with Sweden facing Russia at 2:30 p.m.