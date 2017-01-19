DeLaet back on the course in 2017

Graham DeLaet tees off for the first time in 2017 Thursday, as he begins the first round of the CareerBuilder Challenge in La Quinta, California. The tournament is being played at the PGA West TPC Stadium Course.

This will be the third tournament of the 2017 season for the Weyburn native, which officially kicked off in late 2016. So far this season, DeLaet has picked up one Top 10 finish in the three events, finishing in a tie for 8th at the Sanderson Farms Challenge after going -13 over four rounds.

DeLaet will be looking to his drive to help power him to success this weekend. He is 19th in driving distance, average 308.9 yards. His accuracy will need to improve a bit, though, as he is only 152nd, hitting the fairway 59.3 per cent of the time. He has managed to scramble to get the job done, though, as he is 43rd in Greens in Regulation, getting to the short grass on 76.1 per cent of the holes played so far.

DeLaet’s putting game, which at one point could be considered by many to be a burden to his performance, has been coming along. Early in this season, he is ranked 50th in total putting, which is something he had struggled with in earlier years.

DeLaet tees off Thursday morning at 11:00 a.m. for the first round of the tournament, and at 10:30 a.m. Saskatchewan time for the second round Friday.