DeLaet looking to rally in second round at CareerBuilder

Graham DeLaet will be looking to have a strong second round at the CareerBuilder Challenge in California. He fired off a 1-over 73 yesterday, and ended the day tied for 122nd.

Beginning play on the back-nine in the first round, DeLaet was holding steady at par, before bogeying the fourth hole. He had the chance to make par, but a putt from more than 27 feet out ended up just inches from the hole, giving him the bogey on the tap in.

After making the turn, and beginning play on the front nine, he birdied the second hole on the course. His second shot from the fairway came to a halt just two feet from the pin, which he was able to convert. The next hole, though, saw him back above par after his second show left him on the green but more than 30 feet from the cup. He would need three putts to finish the hole, putting him back to +1.

He flirted with +2 on his 15th hole of the day, when he overshot the cup on the par-3. He was able to finish off with a 19 inch putt. He would move back down to +1 two holes later. His drive on the par-5 was a monstrous 288 yards, and he followed that up with a 248 yard second hot to put him just off the green. He was able to play it onto the table, and made the putt for the birdie.

DeLaet will be teeing off at 10:30 a.m. Saskatchewan time, looking to make up the ground, with the leaders currently seven strokes ahead of him. The tournament is the first of the calendar year for the Weyburn native.