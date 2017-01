Weyburn's most famous golfer is back on the course today at the Career Builder Challenge at La Quinta California.

Graham DeLaet came back in his second round after a shaky start in the first.

Friday, DeLaet shot 3 under for the round, bringing him to 2 strokes back for the tournament.

Going into today's third round, DeLaet sits at 92nd spot, 12 strokes shy of the lead.

His day will begin on the 10th hole, starting at 12:10 Weyburn time.

To track his progress, CLICK HERE.