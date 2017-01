Mike Eskra, captain of the Weyburn Red Wings, has been named the SJHL’s defenseman of the week. The 19-year-old Eskra, who is in his third year with the Wings, had a strong weekend, picking up a goal and an assist over three games on the road. The goal was a big one for the Wings, as it powered the team to a 2-1 overtime victory over the Battlefords North Stars Friday night.

Eskra has picked up seven goals, and 19 points on the season so far. He is on pace for his best year ever in the SJHL.