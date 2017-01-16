First-place finish for Weyburn's Franklin

Seven members of the Weyburn Eagles Wrestling Team competed in a tournament in Warman over the weekend.

Katelyn Franklin took first place in the 70 kilogram Elite Female category, with both Frankie Gawryluik and Ryan Verbeem finishing second in the 61 kg Elite Female and 81 kg Elite Male, respectively.

More results include:

Dawson Runge finished 4th in the 44-48 kg Elite male

Austin Leblance finished 5th in the 61 kg Elite male

Carter Barrett finished 4th in the 75 kg Elite male

Tyler Finished finished 6th in the 65-69 kg Elite male

More than 50 schools and over 520 wrestlers competing in the two-day event.

The next action for the Eagles wrestlers will be in Regina from Feb. 3-4.