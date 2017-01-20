Former Red Wing in Peoria bus crash

A former Weyburn Red Wing escaped serious injury yesterday, when his team’s chartered bus rolled off a highway outside Peoria, Illinois.

Keegan Bruce plays for the Columbus Cottonmouths of the SPHL. When his team bus rolled, he walked away with a few cuts, and a bump to the back of his head. Otherwise, he told Mike Stackhouse of the SJHL he was okay.

Also with the Cottonmouths is Jerome Bechard, the head coach. Bechard hails from Sedley, along Highway 33. There is no word from the team as to the condition of Bechard, or the extent of his injuries.

None of the players on the team suffered any life-threatening injuries, but there is concern the team may not have enough players for games scheduled for the weekend. There were 24 players on the bus taken to hospital. Bruce is guessing there are only five players who could suit up for a game in the next few days, with players suffering injuries ranging from a dislocated hip, to sprained ankles and broken toes.

Bruce was with the Red Wings from 2010-2012, where he played with current assistant coach Brock Appleyard, and current general manager Tanner McCall.