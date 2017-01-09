Golden weekend for Weyburn's Cobra Wrestling Club

The Weyburn Cobra Wrestling Club had a successful weekend in Medicine Hat. The club sent ten wrestlers to a tournament Saturday, and nine of them came away with medals.

In the junior high age category, there were a total of four medals for Weyburn. Allie Gawryluik took the gold in the 56kg group, Eric Socaliuc won gold in the 60kg group. Eric Fleming also won gold in the 54kg group, and Maken Ricard won the gold in the 72kg group.

In the high school age category, the gold medals kept coming. Frankie Gawryluik took the gold in the 65kg group, while Eric Socaliuc won gold in the 58kg group, his second medal of the tournament. Carter Barrett won gold in the 76kg category, and Tyler Fleming won gold in the 68kg group. Kieran Ricard won bronze in the 120kg group, and Makena Ricard won bronze in the 75kg group.

The wrestling club will be back in action on January 21st when they head to Swift Current for a tournament.