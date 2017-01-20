Hockey Weekend comes to Weyburn

The ice surfaces in Weyburn will get a lot of use this weekend, as Hockey Weekend sees nearly every team in the city taking the ice at home at least once. For some of the teams, though, their games will be played on the road, as they chase gold in various tournaments.

Midget

A pair of exhibition games for the AAA Southern Range Gold Wings Sunday,. They are off to Deloraine, Manitoba for the games, with start at 10:00 a.m.

The AA Streamline Wings kick off the weekend with a game against the Regina Capitals at Crescent Point Place Friday night. The puck drops at 7:00 p.m.

The female AA Aaron Well Servicing Drillers have two games this weekend. The first game is Friday night in the Sports Arena, as they host the Estevan Panthers starting at 7:45 p.m. The second game is Sunday evening, when they entertain the Moose Jaw Mavericks at Crescent Point Place. The Sunday game starts at 5:00 p.m.

The Barber Motors Silverado Wings will find themselves on the road Saturday night, when they travel to play the Royals in Kipling. The game starts at 8:00 p.m. Sunday night, it will be a battle of Weyburn, as the Silverado Wings take on the Aldon Oilers at Crescent Point Place, with the action beginning at 7:30 p.m.

The female TS&M Olers will be skating in the Sports Arena Sunday afternoon, when they host the Wood River Ice Cats, beginning at 12:15 p.m.

Bantam

A pair of home games for the AA Crescent Point Energy Wings. Saturday afternoon, they take on Swift Current at Crescent Point Place, starting at 1:45 p.m. Sunday afternoon, they entertain Moose Jaw at Crescent Point Place, with puck drop at 12:45 p.m.

The female Creekside Carwash Wings will take to the ice in the Sports Arena Saturday afternoon at 12:00 p.m., as they host the Regina Cougars.

The Sports Arena will see a battle of Weyburn teams Saturday evening. The Knight Dodge Wings take on the Co-op Wings. The last game between the two teams was a 1-1 tie, and saw some of the best hockey of the season played by both squads.

The Co-op Wings will be off to Indian Head Sunday afternoon. They will play the Chiefs at 1:30 p.m.

Pee Wee

The AA Young Fellows host Moose Jaw Saturday afternoon at Crescent Point Place, starting at 4:15 p.m. in their lone game of the weekend.

The Eastwey Wings and the Crescent Point Energy Wings will skate against each other Saturday afternoon in the Sports Arena. The game begins at 2:30 p.m.

Saturday morning, two more Weyburn Pee Wee teams will take the ice. The Legion Wings take on the Kin Canucks at 10:15 a.m. Sunday morning, the Kin Canucks then take on Midale.

Sunday afternoon, the Legion Wings face off against Radville, starting at 5:00 p.m.

Atom

The AA Panther Drilling Wings head to Regina for a tournament this weekend. They open play Friday morning against Brandon, with the game starting at 10:45 a.m. At 4:45 p.m. they play against the Regina Cougars. Saturday morning, they close out the round robin with a game against the Saskatoon Heat, starting at 8:00 a.m.

The female DQ Blizzards have a pair of games against the AtoMc Gold Wings this weekend. Saturday afternoon the two teams will take the ice in the Sports Arena, starting at 4:45 p.m. Sunday evening, they will meet one more time in the Sports Arena, starting at 7:15 p.m.

Two home games on the schedule for the AM1190 Blues. Saturday evening they host Midale in the Sports Arena, starting at 6:15 p.m. Sunday afternoon, they take the ice at Crescent Point Place against Yellow Grass.

The P&H Wings head out on the road this weekend, although the trip isn’t too far. They will be in Estevan for a tournament. They open Friday afternoon against the Melville Maniacs at 2:45 p.m. The second game will be Friday evening against the Yorkton Terriers. Their games for Saturday and Sunday have yet to be announced.