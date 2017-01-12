Honouring Their Past the Swift Current Baseball Club Decides on 57's as New Team Name

  • Print
Category: Sports

Honouring their previous name, the Swift Current WMBL Baseball Club has a new one.

Effective as of Tuesday night, the franchise is now known as the Swift Current 57's.

"The name is a tribute to each person whose various influences have helped shape the organization resulting in numerous successes, championships, endless fan memories, and a deep felt sense local pride," said Senior Advisor to Baseball Operations Harv Martinez in a 

statement.

"This name intends to honour the past while still providing ample opportunity to re-brand and market more creatively into the future".

Announced in the City Chambers at Swift Current City Hall, the name represents the previous 57 years in which the franchise has used the mascot 'Indians'.

Along with a new name, the Club also chose a new colour scheme as well.

No longer using the red and blue, the Swift Current franchise will now be associated with the colours green and orange.

"We knew that this was our opportunity to re-brand and go in a different direction and our thinking was if we kept the same colours, it wasn't a true re-branding, it was simply a re-naming and we wanted a new start from a marketing stand point and a branding stand point," Martinez said.

"It was the whole idea of the newness and re-invigoration that goes along with green. The orange was just an opportunity for us to be unique, those two colours are a unique combination and they are not colours that anybody else in the WMBL has."

Shortly after the Baseball Club announced in early September the would be no longer using the nickname 'Indians', Manager Joe Carnahan showed his support of the move in a note posted to social media.

Following Tuesday's unveiling, Carnahan's support remained the same and we felt the new branding was very fitting.

"It's exciting, it gives us an opportunity to move forward," he said.

"It has a lot of uniqueness while honouring the past and a lot of the alumni that have already seen it enjoy it as well."

Carnahan managed the team to their second WMBL title since 2010 last summer, and says the new logo and colours only adds to the excitement of getting 2017 started.

"We talked to a couple of the guys that are coming back to let them know what was going on and the direction we are taking, and they are all very excited to come back and defend their championship," he said.

Throughout the night, Martinez pointed out the community's involvement in seeking out a new name for the club, which ultimately came from a former player.

"Late in the process one of our former alumni Cole Armstrong actually came up with the suggestion, in terms of being able to connect the past history of the 'Indians' with the number of years it had been named that," Martinez said.

With different team names now being questioned among all sports, professional or amateur, Martinez said they did not want to be reactionary.

"We've kind of been considering this for probably the past ten years and it came to the point as an organization where we felt it was time to go in a little bit of a different direction," he said.

"We wanted to be proactive in terms of a name change and not on the back-end of it, we wanted to be sensitive to the whole idea of using the name we had used."

Along with the changes being made to the name and the jerseys, the Baseball Club also has a new President this year in Mike Mutlow, who said although a big task to take on right away, he feels it is the right thing to do.

"I got to be honest, I'm shaking in my boots, this is new to me and new to everybody" he said.

"I think the committee did their homework and the board is one-hundred percent behind them so I think it is going to work out."

The Swift Current 57's will play their first game under their new name on June 1st when they host the Moose Jaw Miller Express at Mitchell Field.

