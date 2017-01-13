Minor Hockey Preview

  • Print
Details
Category: Sports

There will be a number of games for teams from Weyburn Minor Hockey this weekend. Here is a quick rundown of some of the events.

Midget

The AA Streamline Wings are off to Regina for a tournament this weekend. It opens Friday night, when the Wings take on the Okotoks Oilers. Saturday morning, they take the ice against the Saskatoon Sabercats, then the Regina Rangers Saturday afternoon.

The female AA Aaron Well Servicing Drillers head to Regina for a pair of games this weekend. Saturday afternoon, they take on the Regina Ravens. Sunday evening, they take on the Regina Capitals.

The Barber Motors Silverado Wings have a pair of home games on the weekend. They host the Radville Nationals Friday night at Crescent Point Place. Sunday evening, they Carlyle Cougars come to town.

The Aldon Oilers head up to Warman for a tournament this weekend. It starts Saturday, and runs through Sunday.

The female TS&M Oilers are in Regina for a game Friday night. They take on the Tigers.

Bantam

The AA Crescent Point Energy Wings with a big game Sunday afternoon at Crescent Point Place. They take on North Battleford.

The Co-op Wings are on the road for a tournament. They travel to Minot for the weekend event, which starts Friday, and wraps up Sunday.

Pee Wee

The AA Young Fellows host Estevan Sunday afternoon. The game is being played at Crescent Point Place, with puck drop at 3:15 p.m.

The Young Fellow Gold Wings host the Swift Current Ice this weekend. The first of two games is Friday night in the Sports Arena. The two teams then play again Saturday afternoon at Crescent Point Place.

Atom

The AA Panther Drilling Wings are also hosting Swift Current this weekend. THe Atom Broncos come into town Saturday afternoon for a game at Crescent Point Place. The two teams meet again Sunday morning, also at Crescent Point Place.

A tournament at the Sports Arena this weekend. The DQ Blizzards, and girls AtoMc Gold teams will be playing in the tournament, which starts Saturday, and wraps up Sunday

The AM1190 Blues are on the road for a tournament. They travel to Moose Jaw for the event, which runs Friday through Sunday.

AtoMc Red has a pair of games on the weekend. Saturday afternoon, they head to Estevan to take on the Warriors. Sunday evening, they host Midale in the Sports Arena.

The P&H Wings with one game this weekend. They host Radville Red Sunday evening at Crescent Point Place.

More Local Sports

Rough game results in Red Wing victory

The Weyburn Red Wings are the only team in the SJHL to have a winning record over the Battlefords North Stars, after a 2-1 overtime win Friday night. The winning goal came from the stick of Mike…

UPDATED: Riders Deal Durant to Montreal

January 13th is becoming an ominous day for fans in Rider Nation. On this day in 2016, the Saskatchewan Roughriders released long-time receiver Weston Dressler and defensive lineman John Chick. Fast…

Red Wings Game Day Preview

The Weyburn Red Wings embark on a three day, three game road trip today. With a preview of tonight's game against the Battlefords, here is Steven Wilson

Yellow Grass falls in shootout

The Bienfait Coalers picked up a huge win over the Yellow Grass Wheat Kings in the lone Big Six Hockey League game on the schedule. The Coalers won 4-3 in a shootout in Yellow Grass. The Wheat King…

BREAKING: Riders trade Durant to Montreal

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have traded quarterback Darian Durant to the Montreal Alouettes in exchange for draft picks in 2017 and 2018. The announcement was made via press release Friday morning.…

Red Wings ready for final stretch

The Weyburn Red Wings were quiet on Tuesday, as SJHL teams put their rosters into place at the trade deadline. The team was one of two to not make any changes to the roster, the other being the…

Minor Hockey Preview

There will be a number of games for teams from Weyburn Minor Hockey this weekend. Here is a quick rundown of some of the events. Midget The AA Streamline Wings are off to Regina for a tournament this…

Honouring Their Past the Swift Current Baseball Club Decides on 57's as New Team Name

Honouring their previous name, the Swift Current WMBL Baseball Club has a new one. Effective as of Tuesday night, the franchise is now known as the Swift Current 57's. "The name is a tribute to each…

SJHL trade deadline extremely busy

The SJHL trade deadline has come and passed, as the teams looked to set their rosters for the coming playoffs. There were a total of 18 trades, involving 29 players, and 10 teams. The only teams that…

UPDATE: SJHL Roster Deadline

Today is the roster deadline for the SJHL. With teams looking to make sure they have all the right pieces in place, it could be a flurry of activity in the coming hours. We will be working to ensure…

Weekend Round-up: Minor Hockey

Teams from the Weyburn Minor Hockey Association were in action across parts of the province this weekend, with mixed results.

Weyburn Red Wings lose closely-fought game

The Weyburn Red Wings threw everything they had at the Battlefords North Stars, but the top rookie goaltender in the SJHL stonewalled them at nearly every turn, as the Stars came away from Crescent…

Golden weekend for Weyburn's Cobra Wrestling Club

The Weyburn Cobra Wrestling Club had a successful weekend in Medicine Hat. The club sent ten wrestlers to a tournament Saturday, and nine of them came away with medals.

Big Six Saturday: Wawota/Bienfait/Carnduff/Oxbow Win

For the first time this season, all eight teams in the Big Six Hockey League were on the ice on the same night as senior hockey fans across the southeast were treated to four great games on Saturday.…

Weyburn Red Wings fall to Notre Dame Hounds

The Notre Dame Hounds scored four unanswered goals, as they beat the Weyburn Red Wings 4-1 at Crescent Point Place Friday night. The game, which saw the return of rookie Carson Scheschuk to the…

Minor hockey season picks back up this weekend

For many minor hockey teams in Weyburn, this weekend means they are back on the ice after the Christmas break. There will a number of games, on the road, and at home, throughout the weekend.

Big Six, Midget hockey results

Big Six hockey action resumed Friday night. YellowGrass beat Redvers, 6 to 5 thanks to a hat trick from Troy Miller. Wawota defeated Carnduff, 4 to 1. And Midale over Carlyle, 3 to 2. Tonight's…

Team Tokarz advances to playoffs

At the Jiffy Lube Junior mens curling championship in Melfort, the only Weyburn presence in Travis Tokarz, although he now curls out of the Callie in Regina. Friday night, Team Tokarz won in the 7th…

Big Six enters final month of regular season action

The final month of the regular season in the Big Six Hockey League kicks off Friday night, as teams continue to jockey for the final playoff positions. There will be a flurry of games played in…

Red Wings Game Day Preview

The Weyburn Red Wings will look to make it two wins in a row, when they host the Notre Dame Hounds at Crescent Point Place tonight. The Hounds do have the edge in the season series, as the Red Wings…

Steinbachonline.com is Steinbach's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

More Local Sports

Tokarz falls 10-4 to Bindig at junior provincials

Atom Wings win; Gold Wings lose

Canada to play US for gold at WJHC

Bantam AA Wings ready for second half of season

Tokarz with 6-4 victory over Wills at junior men's provincials

Red Wings watching World Juniors intently

Tokarz representing Weyburn at Provincials in Melfort

Canada advances to semifinals; beat Czechs

Red Wings top Bruins to ring in 2017

Weyburn Red Wings on losing streak

SJHL resumes play Friday

Red Wings Game Day Preview

Bantam Wings close out 2016 with win

Most read sports stories of 2016

Beavers 2017 schedule highlights released

Rockets rally past Huskies

Minor Hockey Round-up

Weyburn Red Wings lose third in a row

Unlucky 13 for Weyburn Streamline Wings

Broncos give Red Wings a rough ride

Local Sports Archives

Upcoming Events

Workshop Wednesdays at Envision

05 October 2016 6:15 pm - 01 March 2017 8:30 pm

, Weyburn





Meditation

28 November 2016 7:00 pm

Weyburn Public Library, Weyburn





James Weir People's Choice

05 January 2017 9:30 am - 09 February 2017 9:00 pm

Weyburn Public Library, Weyburn





Think Tank

16 January 2017 3:30 pm - 5:00 pm

Weyburn Public Library, Weyburn





Meditation Class

16 January 2017 7:00 pm

Weyburn Public Library, Weyburn





Toddler Storytime

17 January 2017 10:00 am - 10:30 am

Weyburn Public Library, Weyburn





Songs and Rhymes

17 January 2017 11:00 am

Weyburn Public Library, Weyburn





Login