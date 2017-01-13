Minor Hockey Preview

There will be a number of games for teams from Weyburn Minor Hockey this weekend. Here is a quick rundown of some of the events.

Midget

The AA Streamline Wings are off to Regina for a tournament this weekend. It opens Friday night, when the Wings take on the Okotoks Oilers. Saturday morning, they take the ice against the Saskatoon Sabercats, then the Regina Rangers Saturday afternoon.

The female AA Aaron Well Servicing Drillers head to Regina for a pair of games this weekend. Saturday afternoon, they take on the Regina Ravens. Sunday evening, they take on the Regina Capitals.

The Barber Motors Silverado Wings have a pair of home games on the weekend. They host the Radville Nationals Friday night at Crescent Point Place. Sunday evening, they Carlyle Cougars come to town.

The Aldon Oilers head up to Warman for a tournament this weekend. It starts Saturday, and runs through Sunday.

The female TS&M Oilers are in Regina for a game Friday night. They take on the Tigers.

Bantam

The AA Crescent Point Energy Wings with a big game Sunday afternoon at Crescent Point Place. They take on North Battleford.

The Co-op Wings are on the road for a tournament. They travel to Minot for the weekend event, which starts Friday, and wraps up Sunday.

Pee Wee

The AA Young Fellows host Estevan Sunday afternoon. The game is being played at Crescent Point Place, with puck drop at 3:15 p.m.

The Young Fellow Gold Wings host the Swift Current Ice this weekend. The first of two games is Friday night in the Sports Arena. The two teams then play again Saturday afternoon at Crescent Point Place.

Atom

The AA Panther Drilling Wings are also hosting Swift Current this weekend. THe Atom Broncos come into town Saturday afternoon for a game at Crescent Point Place. The two teams meet again Sunday morning, also at Crescent Point Place.

A tournament at the Sports Arena this weekend. The DQ Blizzards, and girls AtoMc Gold teams will be playing in the tournament, which starts Saturday, and wraps up Sunday

The AM1190 Blues are on the road for a tournament. They travel to Moose Jaw for the event, which runs Friday through Sunday.

AtoMc Red has a pair of games on the weekend. Saturday afternoon, they head to Estevan to take on the Warriors. Sunday evening, they host Midale in the Sports Arena.

The P&H Wings with one game this weekend. They host Radville Red Sunday evening at Crescent Point Place.