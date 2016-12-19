Minor Hockey Round-up

The weekend didn’t go as planned for some minor hockey teams out of Weyburn. There were mixed results across a number of games, as many teams wrapped up their schedule for 2016, getting ready for the Christmas break.

Midget

The AAA Southern Range Gold Wings with a rough go of it on the weekend. They dropped their first of two games against the Prince Albert Bears Friday night 10-0. The game was followed up with another loss Saturday to Prince Albert, this time 5-0. The Gold Wings play their final game before the Christmas break Wednesday in Swift Current.

The AA Streamline Wings had their 13 game winning streak snapped by Melville Saturday. The Millionaires picked up a 6-4 win. The Wings had extended their streak to 13 with a win over Yorkton Friday night. The team will be back in action Wednesday when they host Regina.

The female AA Aaron Well Servicing Drillers won Saturday night on the road, routing the Moose Jaw Mavericks 6-0. In Regina on Sunday night, though, they came out on the losing end, falling 5-1. The Driller shost the Mavericks Tuesday night at Crescent Point Place.

The Aldon Oilers head into their Christmas break on a winning note. They beat Estevan 3-1 Sunday. They head into the break with a record of 8-4.

Bantam

The weekend didn’t go as well as the female Creekside Car Wash Wings hoped. On Friday, they skated to a 3-2 win over Gull Lake. On Saturday, they lose in Moose Jaw. Sunday, Moose Jaw came to Weyburn, and took the win, with a 5-4 decision.

Atom

The AA Panther Drilling Wings were in Brandon for a pair of games on the weekend. Saturday, they fell short, falling 7-3 to the Wheat Kings. Noah Kopec, Silas Steain and Owen Istace scored for the Wings. Sunday, the Wheat Kings took the second game 6-3. Samuel Mallory, Conner Kerr and Stein scored for the Wings. They are back in action Wednesday, when they travel to Carlyle.

To have your team’s scores included on-air, and online, let us know how you did. Send an email to [email protected], or call us at (306) 842-6397 after the game, and leave us a voicemail.