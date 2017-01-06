Minor hockey season picks back up this weekend

For many minor hockey teams in Weyburn, this weekend means they are back on the ice after the Christmas break. There will a number of games, on the road, and at home, throughout the weekend.

Midget

The AA Streamline Oilfield Wings are off to Regina Friday night to face the Vics. They return home Sunday evening for a game against Moose Jaw at Crescent Point Place.

The female AA Aaron Well Servicing Drillers have just one game this weekend. They host the Estevan Panthers in the Sports Arena Sunday.

The Barber Motors Silverado Wings travel to Carnduff Sunday evening. They take on the Red Devils as league action resumes.

The Aldon Oilers have a match-up with Arcola Saturday night. The game will be played in Lampman.

The female TS&M Oilers are also on the road this weekend. They head up to Regina to take on the Tigers Saturday afternoon.

Bantam

The AA Crescent Point Energy Wings have a pair of home games this weekend. Saturday afternoon, they host Melville at Crescent Point Place. That’s followed up with a home game against the Saskatoon Stallions on Sunday afternoon.

The female Creekside Carwash Wings travel to Estevan Friday night for a game.

A pair of games on the weekend for the Knight Dodge Wings. They host Indian Head in the Sports Arena Friday night. Sunday evening, they travel up to Southey for a game.

Two home games this weekend for the Co-op Wings. They host Lumsden Saturday morning at Crescent Point Place. Sunday evening, the Regina Cougars are in town for a match-up at the Sports Arena.

Pee Wee

Swift Current will be in town for a pair of games against the AA Young Fellows. The first game is Saturday evening in the Sports Arena. The second game is Sunday morning, at Crescent Point Place.

A home game for the Eastwey Wings. They host Midale Sunday morning in the Sports Arena.

The Kin Canucks head up Highway 39 to Milestone for a game Sunday evening.

Atom

Yorkton will be in town for a pair of games against the AA Panther Drilling Wings. The first game is Saturday afternoon in the Sports Arena. They meet back up Sunday morning in the Sports Arena for the second game.

The female DQ Blizzards travel to Estevan Sunday. They take on the Estevan Mustangs.

Two road games Saturday for the AtoMc Gold. They play the Estevan Mustangs in back to back games Saturday, with the first game in the afternoon, and the second game in the evening.

The AM1190 Blues have a pair of home games. Saturday afternoon, Crosby is in town for a game that will be played in the Sports Arena. Sunday, the Estevan Avengers come to Weyburn for an evening game at Crescent Point Place.

The P&H Wings are off to a tournament. The two day event is being played in Radville.