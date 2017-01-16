UPDATED: Mixed results for local Weyburn hockey teams

The Weyburn Bantam AA Crescent Point Wings dropped a 4-3 decision at home Sunday afternoon to the Battlefords Barons.

Steven Kesslering scored a pair for Weyburn in the losing effort. Riley Skarbon added a single.

The Bantam AA Wings are back in action Wednesday when they visit Melville.

Meanwhile the Midget AA Streamline Wings posted a 2 and 2 mark at a weekend tournament in Regina.

After 6-1 and 6-0 wins over Saskatoon and Regina, the Streamline Wings dropped a 7-5 decision Sunday morning to Lloydminster in the B side semi-final and were eliminated.

The Midget AA Wings will host Yorkton at Crescent Point Place on Wednesday.

Also Sunday, the Weyburn Pee Wee Youngfellows fell 5-3 on home ice to Estevan.

And, The Weyburn Atom AM 1190 Blues won Bronze in the Moose Jaw Atom B & C Tournament January 13-15.