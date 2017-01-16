  • Print
Details
Category: Sports

The Weyburn Bantam AA Crescent Point Wings dropped a 4-3 decision at home Sunday afternoon to the Battlefords Barons.

Steven Kesslering scored a pair for Weyburn in the losing effort. Riley Skarbon added a single.

The Bantam AA Wings are back in action Wednesday when they visit Melville.

Meanwhile the Midget AA Streamline Wings posted a 2 and 2 mark at a weekend tournament in Regina.

After 6-1 and 6-0 wins over Saskatoon and Regina, the Streamline Wings dropped a 7-5 decision Sunday morning to Lloydminster in the B side semi-final and were eliminated.

The Midget AA Wings will host Yorkton at Crescent Point Place on Wednesday.

Also Sunday, the Weyburn Pee Wee Youngfellows fell 5-3 on home ice to Estevan.

ATOMAM1190BLUESAnd, The Weyburn Atom AM 1190 Blues won Bronze in the Moose Jaw Atom B & C Tournament January 13-15.

More Local Sports

Eskra Defenseman of Week

Mike Eskra, captain of the Weyburn Red Wings, has been named the SJHL’s defenseman of the week. The 19-year-old Eskra, who is in his third year with the Wings, had a strong weekend, picking up a goal…

First-place finish for Weyburn's Franklin

Seven members of the Weyburn Eagles Wrestling Team competed in a tournament in Warman over the weekend.

Weyburn Red Wings close road trip with loss

Special teams once again proved to be an achilles heel for the Weyburn Red Wings, as two power play goals from the Kindersley Klippers powered them to a 5-4 win over the visiting Wings Sunday night.…

Big Six: Wawota Defeats Carnduff For Division Lead

The top two teams in the East Division of the Big Six Hockey League met up for a heavyweight tilt on Sunday night. After the final buzzer, there would officially be a new club leading the pack as the…

UPDATED: Mixed results for local Weyburn hockey teams

The Weyburn Bantam AA Crescent Point Wings dropped a 4-3 decision at home Sunday afternoon to the Battlefords Barons. Steven Kesslering scored a pair for Weyburn in the losing effort. Riley Skarbon…

Weyburn's DQ Blizzards win gold

The Atom Female DQ Blizzards took home the gold from the first ever Atom Girls Hockey tournament. They defeated the Williston Coyotes 6 to 2 in the final. The Blizzards were undefeated in the weekend…

Red Wings lose after controversial goal

Weyburn Red Wings head coach Wes Rudy was upset after a controversial end to the game against the Battlefords North Stars Saturday, as the North Stars picked up a 2-1 win over the Wings.

Weyburn local hockey results

STREAMLINE MIDGET AA WINGS Rhett Nikolejsin potted the hat trick and Josh Dubiel recorded the shutout helping the Weyburn Streamline Midget AA Wings to a 6-0 triumph over the Regina Rangers Saturday…

Rough game results in Red Wing victory

The Weyburn Red Wings are the only team in the SJHL to have a winning record over the Battlefords North Stars, after a 2-1 overtime win Friday night. The winning goal came from the stick of Mike…

Red Wings Game Day Preview

The Weyburn Red Wings embark on a three day, three game road trip today. With a preview of tonight's game against the Battlefords, here is Steven Wilson

UPDATED: Riders Deal Durant to Montreal

January 13th is becoming an ominous day for fans in Rider Nation. On this day in 2016, the Saskatchewan Roughriders released long-time receiver Weston Dressler and defensive lineman John Chick. Fast…

Yellow Grass falls in shootout

The Bienfait Coalers picked up a huge win over the Yellow Grass Wheat Kings in the lone Big Six Hockey League game on the schedule. The Coalers won 4-3 in a shootout in Yellow Grass. The Wheat King…

BREAKING: Riders trade Durant to Montreal

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have traded quarterback Darian Durant to the Montreal Alouettes in exchange for draft picks in 2017 and 2018. The announcement was made via press release Friday morning.…

Red Wings ready for final stretch

The Weyburn Red Wings were quiet on Tuesday, as SJHL teams put their rosters into place at the trade deadline. The team was one of two to not make any changes to the roster, the other being the…

Minor Hockey Preview

There will be a number of games for teams from Weyburn Minor Hockey this weekend. Here is a quick rundown of some of the events. Midget The AA Streamline Wings are off to Regina for a tournament this…

Honouring Their Past the Swift Current Baseball Club Decides on 57's as New Team Name

Honouring their previous name, the Swift Current WMBL Baseball Club has a new one. Effective as of Tuesday night, the franchise is now known as the Swift Current 57's. "The name is a tribute to each…

SJHL trade deadline extremely busy

The SJHL trade deadline has come and passed, as the teams looked to set their rosters for the coming playoffs. There were a total of 18 trades, involving 29 players, and 10 teams. The only teams that…

UPDATE: SJHL Roster Deadline

Today is the roster deadline for the SJHL. With teams looking to make sure they have all the right pieces in place, it could be a flurry of activity in the coming hours. We will be working to ensure…

Weekend Round-up: Minor Hockey

Teams from the Weyburn Minor Hockey Association were in action across parts of the province this weekend, with mixed results.

Weyburn Red Wings lose closely-fought game

The Weyburn Red Wings threw everything they had at the Battlefords North Stars, but the top rookie goaltender in the SJHL stonewalled them at nearly every turn, as the Stars came away from Crescent…

Steinbachonline.com is Steinbach's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

More Local Sports

Golden weekend for Weyburn's Cobra Wrestling Club

Big Six Saturday: Wawota/Bienfait/Carnduff/Oxbow Win

Minor hockey season picks back up this weekend

Weyburn Red Wings fall to Notre Dame Hounds

Big Six, Midget hockey results

Team Tokarz advances to playoffs

Big Six enters final month of regular season action

Red Wings Game Day Preview

Tokarz falls 10-4 to Bindig at junior provincials

Atom Wings win; Gold Wings lose

Canada to play US for gold at WJHC

Bantam AA Wings ready for second half of season

Tokarz with 6-4 victory over Wills at junior men's provincials

Red Wings watching World Juniors intently

Tokarz representing Weyburn at Provincials in Melfort

Canada advances to semifinals; beat Czechs

Red Wings top Bruins to ring in 2017

Weyburn Red Wings on losing streak

SJHL resumes play Friday

Red Wings Game Day Preview

Local Sports Archives

Upcoming Events

Workshop Wednesdays at Envision

05 October 2016 6:15 pm - 01 March 2017 8:30 pm

, Weyburn





Meditation

28 November 2016 7:00 pm

Weyburn Public Library, Weyburn





James Weir People's Choice

05 January 2017 9:30 am - 09 February 2017 9:00 pm

Weyburn Public Library, Weyburn





Book Club

17 January 2017 7:00 pm

Weyburn Public Library, Weyburn





Artists' inc.

17 January 2017 7:00 pm

Weyburn Public Library, Weyburn





Toddler Storytime

18 January 2017 10:00 am - 10:30 am

Weyburn Public Library, Weyburn





Carvers' Niche

18 January 2017 12:30 pm

Weyburn Public Library, Weyburn





Login