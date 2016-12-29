Most read sports stories of 2016

  • Print
Weyburn is a community known for it’s sports. Every year, the crowds come out to support the teams, no matter the age. They cheer until they are hoarse, and the players on the field, pitch, ice and gridiron always put their best on display. This year, there was a lot to talk about when it came to sports in the community. Here are the most read sports stories of the year, in no particular order.

Everything from the success of the South Saskatchewan Selects football team in international play, to the Stanley Cup being hoisted by Weyburn’s own Derrick Pouliot. Pouliot, in fact, became the first person from Weyburn in decades to win the Cup.

Volleyball teams from Weyburn continued to have success, which culminated in a strong performance by the teams from the Weyburn Comp. High school sport success was also seen on the curling sheets, as the team from the Weyburn Junior High captured gold in their final season.

The Weyburn Red Wings also made headlines, but for some of the wrong reasons. A post-game melee with the Flin Flon Bombers during the playoffs had the nation looking at the video, and a number of suspensions handed out to both teams. There was some good hockey news as well from Weyburn, when Ben Hiltz signed with the Red Deer Rebels of the WHL.

This year, the Saskatchewan Summer Games were held in Estevan, and Weyburn was well represented on Team Southeast. Their success on the track, in the pool, and many other disciplines was celebrated by Weyburn and many towns in the area.

While the Weyburn Beavers didn’t have the success on the field they wanted, one team from the Opportunity City played in the Western Canadian Junior Baseball Championships. The Weyburn Athletics hosted the tournament.

At the end of each season, sports teams hand out the awards. Those events are always popular, and everyone wants to know who to congratulate when they seem them out and about in the community.

Weyburn also has talented gymnasts and cheerleaders, and those skills were on display throughout 2016. They will continue to impress in the coming years, especially with a major cheerleading competition coming to the city in 2017.

Every year, Discover Weyburn works to ensure we cover the sports throughout the community. Whether it is novice hockey, or high school track, we are there, to bring you the results, and more about the athletes behind the score.

