Mustangs hold off Red Devils in Carnduff

Despite a furious push in the third period of Tuesday night's Big Six game in Carnduff, the Red Devils came up one shot short against the Midale Mustangs.

Midale never trailed in the game and goaltender Derek Tendler made 50+ saves as the Mustangs earned a hard-fought 5-4 victory on the road in Carnduff.

The Mustangs would lead 2-0 after the first period with Dustin Graham (1) and Steven Lindenbach (6) scoring for Midale. Following Lindenbach's goal, Carnduff pulled starting goalie Cody Dumaine in favour of Shane Marsh.

The Red Devils would turn up the pressure in the second period, however it would be Midale scoring just minutes in to take a 3-0 lead. Tyler Hoium's one-timer went off the post, off the back of Marsh, and trickled over the goal line for Hoium's 6th of the season.

After that, it would be all Carnduff.

The Red Devils would fire at least 20+ shots on Derek Tendler in the second period, but the Mustangs would keep Carnduff off the board through two periods of play entering the third.

That's when the dam would finally burst. Less than a minute into the final frame, Trevor Geiger (11) sniped a shot through Tendler's five-hole to make it 3-1. Then captain Kody Martin (7) scored on the powerplay to cut the deficit to 3-2.

However, Midale would respond as Josh Gustafson (3) blasted a shot past Marsh's blocker to make it 4-2.

Carnduff would answer back with Geiger (12) deflecting a Martin shot past Tendler to make it 4-3. Only minutes later, the Mustangs would restore their two-goal lead as Garrett Sherlock (6) backhanded a shot past Marsh to make it 5-3.

That remained the score until the final minute. With the extra attacker on the ice, Devon Carriere jammed the puck past Tendler to cut the lead to 5-4. Carnduff would get a few more opportunities with the goalie pulled afterwards, but were unable to solve Tendler one more time as Midale held on for the impressive 5-4 victory over Carnduff.

With the win, Midale improves to (5-9-1) but are still firmly in 3rd place in the West division.

Meanwhile, Carnduff has lost three straight games and five of their last six overall. The Red Devils (9-7-1) lose a chance to tie Wawota (10-5-1) for top spot in the East division. And now Redvers (9-5-0) have three games in hand on Carnduff and trail the Red Devils by just one point for second place.