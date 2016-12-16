Red Wings Game Day Preview

Weyburn Red Wings (16-13-1-4) at Humboldt Broncos (19-15-0-1)

Elgar Petersen Arena, Humboldt, SK

7:30 p.m. (7:20 p.m. pregame) on K106

The Weyburn Red Wings will be looking to bounce back after a road trip through the Sherwood Division last week that saw them go 1-2-1 in four games, the lone win against the La Ronge Ice Wolves. Tonight, when they take the ice against the Broncos in Humboldt, they will be looking to score early and often against a team that has already beat them twice this year.

For the Red Wings, scoring has been an issue as of late. Not necessarily maintaining puck possession, and getting opportunities, but actually finding the twine. Weyburn is averaging 35.32 shots per game, third in the league. What those shots don’t count are ones that are deflected wide of the net, go just over the crossbar, or as happened frequently, hitting the post and coming back out. The lack of puck luck has hindered the Wings, who came out of the gate with much promise this season.

The Broncos started out the year as one of the biggest surprises in the league. They jumped out to first in the league, but are now trying to play keep up with the Battlefords North Stars. The Broncos have also been hampered with injuries, with a number of their key players having missed time at some point in time so far this year. The first goal, and the lead, is also important to the Broncos. They are the only team in the league to have not won a game if trailing after the first period of play.

As always, special teams play a large factor in the success of any hockey team. For the Red Wings, their penalty kill has been an Achilles heel this season. Currently ranked last, they allow the opposition to score 24.7 per cent of the time. The 40 power play goals are the most of any team in the league. The power play for the Wings has been improving though, and is now 10th in the league.

Humboldt has been steady, but not necessarily spectacular, when it comes to the special teams. The power play for the Broncos is right in the middle of the pack, clicking along at 19.4 per cent. The penalty kill isn’t too far off, at 79.9 per cent.

The Broncos have played strong at the Elgar Petersen Arena all season. They come into the game with a 10-6-0-1 record on home ice. They are on a two game losing streak, though, and are 4-6 in their last ten games.

The Red Wings have a plus .500 record on the road, at 9-7-1-0, and have picked up points in eight of their last ten games, with a record of 4-2-1-3. The two losses for the Wings happened earlier this month, when they were travelling through the Sherwood Division.

While it may seem the Red Wings may be floundering a little at times, they are starting to get their groove back, and have found some strong offense from players like Jake Wozney, and Ian Parker, both of whom were stellar on the road trip. As the injuries on the blue line heal up, the Red Wings should soon become a force to reckon with again, and it could start tonight in their final road game before Christmas break.