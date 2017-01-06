Red Wings Game Day Preview

The Weyburn Red Wings will look to make it two wins in a row, when they host the Notre Dame Hounds at Crescent Point Place tonight. The Hounds do have the edge in the season series, as the Red Wings host them for the final time this season. While Notre Dame does have the edge, two of the games have gone to a shootout, including the longest in SJHL history back on October 19th. Red Wings forward Cole Woodliffe was the one who scored the golden goal.

Here is more with Voice of the Red Wings, Steven Wilson.