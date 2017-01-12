Red Wings ready for final stretch

The Weyburn Red Wings were quiet on Tuesday, as SJHL teams put their rosters into place at the trade deadline. The team was one of two to not make any changes to the roster, the other being the Melfort Mustangs.

Red Wings general manager Tanner McCall was hard at work nonetheless, looking for a deal that would enhance the team as it heads into the final stretch before the playoffs. It all came down to one key factor, according to McCall.

“The prices that some of the pieces were going for weren’t what we were willing to pay, and we still believe in the group we have,” McCall told Discover Weyburn. While the team has had some struggles this season, he knows the team is capable of greatness, pointing out the Red Wings have taken on the best teams in the league, and won, and are the only team in the SJHL to not have a losing record against the Battlefords North Stars, the top team in the league, and one of the best in the country.

The Wings have had made some acquisitions so far this season, well ahead of the deadline. That includes players such as Jamieson Ree, and Erik Olson. McCall has been pleased with the play of those players so far, and is looking forward to seeing the team in the stretch.

McCall also feels the team is in a strong position for next year, being able to return up to 19 players from the roster. Right now, the only thing the team needs to have is a little luck.

“We’ve been outshooting teams, and out playing teams, and we just haven’t been able to put the puck behind the opposing goaltender as much as we’d like,” McCall said. Once the dry patch in terms of goals scored can be covered, though, McCall, like many around the league, feel the Wings will be a team to beat come playoff time.

The Wings will be heading off onto a three game road trip this coming weekend, as they head to west central Saskatchewan. It opens with a game Friday night against the Battlefords North Stars. The two teams will meet once again Saturday night, and the trip concludes with a game against the Kindersley Klippers Sunday evening. All three games can be heard on Red Wings Radio K106.