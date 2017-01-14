Rough game results in Red Wing victory

The Weyburn Red Wings are the only team in the SJHL to have a winning record over the Battlefords North Stars, after a 2-1 overtime win Friday night. The winning goal came from the stick of Mike Eskra, who had all the time in the world at the top of the slot, and with 10 seconds left in the extra period, he put the puck into the twine behind Joel Grzybowski.

The game wasn’t without controversy, either, as Carter Phair left the game just seconds into the third period, after being run over by Stars forward Macgregor Sinclair. After the officials discussed the play, Sinclair was not penalized, but the Red Wings ended up shorthanded, when Carson Rose received a slashing penalty. The Red Wings bench was not pleased, especially since the penalty resulted in a power play goal from the Stars. Layne Young put the puck past Shaun Fleming, who came in to replace Phair.

Rose himself had the opening goal of the game in the second period, when he got in on a breakaway thanks to a heads up pass from Connor Burk. Rose came in, and the original shot was stopped by Grzybowski, but Rose took the puck from along the pads of the goalie, and nonchalantly slipped it in for the goal.

The game itself was fairly chippy throughout, with the Stars taking two boarding calls on dangerous plays, one of which had Blake Dempsey taken out of the lineup for the rest of the game for precautionary reasons, after showing concussion symptoms during the first intermission.

The two teams will be on the ice again Saturday night, as the Wings continue their three game in three night road trip. You will be able to listen to the game live on Red Wing Radio, K106, with the pregame show starting at 7:20 p.m.