Senior hockey provincial draws set

The schedules are out for the senior hockey provincial playdowns. There will be five teams from the Big Six Hockey League playing in the provincials this year, while there will be four teams from the Qu’Appelle Valley Hockey League.

In the Senior A group, The Milestone Flyers of the QVHL will take on the Bienfait Coalers of the Big Six. The series will open in Bienfait on January 27th. The Balgonie Bisons of the QVHL will take on Avonlea.

For the Senior B Playdowns, the Carnduff Red Devils from the Big Six take the ice against the Grenfell Spitfires of the QVHL. The series will start off in Grenfell on February 3rd.

In the Senior C group, Kipling will open the playdowns against Whitewood, with the games yet to be scheduled. The Carlyle Cougars will open their playdowns against Ochapowace, with no games scheduled as of yet either. No dates have been set for the playdowns between Wawota and Theodore either.

There is one team from the BIG Six, and one from the QVHL, in the Senior D playdowns. The Odessa/Vibank Bruins take on Craik, while the Redvers Rockets will skate against Wilcox. Dates for both of those series have not yet been determined.