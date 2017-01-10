UPDATE: SJHL Roster Deadline

Today is the roster deadline for the SJHL. With teams looking to make sure they have all the right pieces in place, it could be a flurry of activity in the coming hours. We will be working to ensure we provide you with up to date information on who is moving where throughout the day.

January 10th

After 4:30 p.m.: Melville Millionaires trade 97G Brandon Wells to the Spruce Grove Saints of the AJHL for a player development fee.

Melville Millionaires trade 96F Liam Shaw and a player development fee to the Selkirk Steelers of the MJHL for 97G Brett Friesen.

The Melville Millionaires trade 98F Tristan Paquette to the Waywayseecappo Wolverines for 98F Ryan Mignault.

The Estevan Bruins acquire 96D Evan Scott from the Valley Jr. Wildcats of the MHL for a player development fee.

The Flin Flon Bombers trade 96D D’Ondre Watson and a player development fee to the Canmore Eagles of the AJHL for 98F Daylan Marchi.

The Kindersley Klippers send 96F Jordan Evans to the Drumheller Dragons of the AJHL for a player development fee.

The Flin Flon Bombers trade 99G Matt Lenz and a 2017 1st round draft pick to the Estevan Bruins for 96F Teal Sobkowicz and a 2017 3rd round draft pick.

The Humboldt Broncos send Nick Malencia to the Kindersley Klippers for a player development fee.

The Flin Flon Bombers send 98F Brett Pickler to the Fort Frances Lakers of the SIJHL for a player development fee.

Yorkton Terriers send 98D Noah Looman to the La Ronge Ice Wolves for future considerations.

The Notre Dame Hounds trade 96D Tyler Podgorenko to the Bonnyville Pontiacs of the AJHL for 98D Riley Perka and a player development fee.

The Battlefords North Stars move 96F Brett Horn to the Humboldt Broncos for 99D Matthew Fletcher, a 3rd round draft pick and a player development fee.

4:13 p.m.: The Notre Dame Hounds have traded their captain, Jacob Cardiff. Cardiff is off to the Miramichi Timberwolves of the MHL in exchange for Bobby Dugan and a player development fee.

The Humboldt Broncos have obtained Trent Huitena from the Prince George Spruce Kings in exchange for the rights to Tim Vanstone, and a player development fee.

12:36 p.m.: The Estevan Bruins making a deal. 96F Teal Sobkowicz is on his way to the Bruins as the future considerations from the December 7th deal that saw Logan Foster move to Melville Millionaires. The Bruins have stated they will be moving Sobkowicz, but have not stated which teams they are negotiating with. (h/t Benny Walchuk, Danny Ewen)

12:13 p.m.: The Nipawin Hawks continue to add to the lineup as they prepare for a final push in January to close the gap with the Flin Flon Bombers in the Sherwood Division. 97F Brandan Arnold has been assigned by the Swift Current Broncos of the WHL to the Hawks. (h/t Twitter)

10:54 a.m.: The Humboldt Broncos have traded the list rights of Dante Raposo to the English River Miners of the SIJHL. (h/t Twitter)

10:00 a.m.: The Battlefords North Stars have acquired 96F Jared Blacquiere and 96D Zach Nedelec from the La Ronge Ice Wolves in exchange for 99D Austin Shumanski, 99F Mackenzie Donovan and 99F Shane Hounsell, a 2017 1st round draft pick, a PDF and future considerations. (h/t Braden Malsbury)

Here are the trades that have gone through prior to today's deadline:

January 2nd

Kindersley Klippers trade list rights for 97F Tyler Adams (currently with Seattle of WHL) to the Nipawin Hawks in exchange for 4th and 6th round draft picks in 2018.

Weyburn Red Wings send list rights to 99D Jake Hobson (currently with Portland of WHL) and a 5th round draft pick in 2019 to the Nipawin Hawks for a 4th round draft pick in 2019.

January 8th

Nipawin Hawks trade the list rights to 99F Austin Bill (currently with Beardy’s in SMHL) and 99F Justin Bill (currently with Beardy’s in SMHL) to the La Ronge Ice Wolves in exchange for 96D Tanner Reynolds.

January 9th

Melville Millionaires trade 96F Keegan Milligan to the Nipawin Hawks for 97D Eric Soar.

