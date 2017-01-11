SJHL trade deadline extremely busy

The SJHL trade deadline has come and passed, as the teams looked to set their rosters for the coming playoffs. There were a total of 18 trades, involving 29 players, and 10 teams. The only teams that didn’t make a roster change yesterday were the Melfort Mustangs, and the Weyburn Red Wings.

The La Ronge Ice Wolves were the big sellers of the day, as they gave up two 20-year-old players to the Battlefords North Stars. Jared Blacquiere and Zach Nedelec are going from the bottom floor to the penthouse, as they join the Stars lineup. In exchange, the Wolves are receiving three prospects (Austin Shumanski, Mackenzie Donovan, and Shane Hounsell), along with a draft pick, a player development fee, and reportedly, future considerations as well.

The Melville Millionaires were also making moves with an eye to the future. Beginning with a deal Monday that sent leading scoring Keegan Milligan to the Nipawin Hawks in exchange for Eric Soar, the Mills then moved goaltender Brandon Wells to the Spruce Grove Saints of the AJHL for a player development fee. Melville then acquired goaltender Brett Friesen from the Selkirk Steelers of the MJHL in exchange for forward Lian Shaw. The busy Millionaires closed out their day moving Tristan Paquette to the Waywayseecappo Wolverines in exchange for Ryan Mignault.

The Flin Flon Bombers added more scoring to an already potent lineup when they acquired Teal Sobkowicz from the Estevan Bruins. The Bruins started the day by claiming Sobkowicz as a future consideration to complete a deal with the Millionaires dating back to December 7th. The Bruins then sent the 20-year-old forward to the Bombers in exchange for the rights to goaltender Matt Lenz and a first round draft pick. The Bombers then sent forward Dondre Watson to the Canmore Eagles of the AJHL for Daylan Marchi, and forward Brett Pickler to the Fort Frances Lakers of the SIJHL for a player development fee.

Meanwhile, Estevan added a little more depth along the blue line when they picked up Evan Scott from the Valley Jr. Wildcats of the MHL in exchange for a player development fee.

The Notre Dame Hounds dealt two of their veteran defensemen away in exchange for the future. Jacob Cardiff, who was wearing the C for the Hounds last Friday against Weyburn, is now with the Miramichi Timberwolves of the MHL. Coming back to Wilcox is Bobby Dugan, and a player development fee. The Hounds them sent defenseman Tyler Podgorenko to the Bonnyville Pontiacs of the AJHL for Riley Perka, and a player development fee.

The Humboldt Broncos made a few moves, the biggest was sending Nick Malenica to the Kindersley Klippers for a player development fee. The other move saw the Broncos acquire Brett Horn from the North Stars in exchange for prospect Matthew Fletcher, a third round draft pick, and a player development fee.

The Yorkton Terriers made just one move at the deadline. They traded defenseman Noah Looman to the La Ronge Ice Wolves for future considerations.