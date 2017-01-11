SJHL trade deadline extremely busy

  • Print
Details
Category: Sports

The SJHL trade deadline has come and passed, as the teams looked to set their rosters for the coming playoffs. There were a total of 18 trades, involving 29 players, and 10 teams. The only teams that didn’t make a roster change yesterday were the Melfort Mustangs, and the Weyburn Red Wings.

The La Ronge Ice Wolves were the big sellers of the day, as they gave up two 20-year-old players to the Battlefords North Stars. Jared Blacquiere and Zach Nedelec are going from the bottom floor to the penthouse, as they join the Stars lineup. In exchange, the Wolves are receiving three prospects (Austin Shumanski, Mackenzie Donovan, and Shane Hounsell), along with a draft pick, a player development fee, and reportedly, future considerations as well.

The Melville Millionaires were also making moves with an eye to the future. Beginning with a deal Monday that sent leading scoring Keegan Milligan to the Nipawin Hawks in exchange for Eric Soar, the Mills then moved goaltender Brandon Wells to the Spruce Grove Saints of the AJHL for a player development fee. Melville then acquired goaltender Brett Friesen from the Selkirk Steelers of the MJHL in exchange for forward Lian Shaw. The busy Millionaires closed out their day moving Tristan Paquette to the Waywayseecappo Wolverines in exchange for Ryan Mignault.

The Flin Flon Bombers added more scoring to an already potent lineup when they acquired Teal Sobkowicz from the Estevan Bruins. The Bruins started the day by claiming Sobkowicz as a future consideration to complete a deal with the Millionaires dating back to December 7th. The Bruins then sent the 20-year-old forward to the Bombers in exchange for the rights to goaltender Matt Lenz and a first round draft pick. The Bombers then sent forward Dondre Watson to the Canmore Eagles of the AJHL for Daylan Marchi, and forward Brett Pickler to the Fort Frances Lakers of the SIJHL for a player development fee.

Meanwhile, Estevan added a little more depth along the blue line when they picked up Evan Scott from the Valley Jr. Wildcats of the MHL in exchange for a player development fee.

The Notre Dame Hounds dealt two of their veteran defensemen away in exchange for the future. Jacob Cardiff, who was wearing the C for the Hounds last Friday against Weyburn, is now with the Miramichi Timberwolves of the MHL. Coming back to Wilcox is Bobby Dugan, and a player development fee. The Hounds them sent defenseman Tyler Podgorenko to the Bonnyville Pontiacs of the AJHL for Riley Perka, and a player development fee.

The Humboldt Broncos made a few moves, the biggest was sending Nick Malenica to the Kindersley Klippers for a player development fee. The other move saw the Broncos acquire Brett Horn from the North Stars in exchange for prospect Matthew Fletcher, a third round draft pick, and a player development fee.

The Yorkton Terriers made just one move at the deadline. They traded defenseman Noah Looman to the La Ronge Ice Wolves for future considerations.

More Local Sports

UPDATE: SJHL Roster Deadline

Today is the roster deadline for the SJHL. With teams looking to make sure they have all the right pieces in place, it could be a flurry of activity in the coming hours. We will be working to ensure…

SJHL trade deadline extremely busy

The SJHL trade deadline has come and passed, as the teams looked to set their rosters for the coming playoffs. There were a total of 18 trades, involving 29 players, and 10 teams. The only teams that…

Weekend Round-up: Minor Hockey

Teams from the Weyburn Minor Hockey Association were in action across parts of the province this weekend, with mixed results.

Weyburn Red Wings lose closely-fought game

The Weyburn Red Wings threw everything they had at the Battlefords North Stars, but the top rookie goaltender in the SJHL stonewalled them at nearly every turn, as the Stars came away from Crescent…

Golden weekend for Weyburn's Cobra Wrestling Club

The Weyburn Cobra Wrestling Club had a successful weekend in Medicine Hat. The club sent ten wrestlers to a tournament Saturday, and nine of them came away with medals.

Big Six Saturday: Wawota/Bienfait/Carnduff/Oxbow Win

For the first time this season, all eight teams in the Big Six Hockey League were on the ice on the same night as senior hockey fans across the southeast were treated to four great games on Saturday.…

Weyburn Red Wings fall to Notre Dame Hounds

The Notre Dame Hounds scored four unanswered goals, as they beat the Weyburn Red Wings 4-1 at Crescent Point Place Friday night. The game, which saw the return of rookie Carson Scheschuk to the…

Minor hockey season picks back up this weekend

For many minor hockey teams in Weyburn, this weekend means they are back on the ice after the Christmas break. There will a number of games, on the road, and at home, throughout the weekend.

Big Six, Midget hockey results

Big Six hockey action resumed Friday night. YellowGrass beat Redvers, 6 to 5 thanks to a hat trick from Troy Miller. Wawota defeated Carnduff, 4 to 1. And Midale over Carlyle, 3 to 2. Tonight's…

Team Tokarz advances to playoffs

At the Jiffy Lube Junior mens curling championship in Melfort, the only Weyburn presence in Travis Tokarz, although he now curls out of the Callie in Regina. Friday night, Team Tokarz won in the 7th…

Big Six enters final month of regular season action

The final month of the regular season in the Big Six Hockey League kicks off Friday night, as teams continue to jockey for the final playoff positions. There will be a flurry of games played in…

Red Wings Game Day Preview

The Weyburn Red Wings will look to make it two wins in a row, when they host the Notre Dame Hounds at Crescent Point Place tonight. The Hounds do have the edge in the season series, as the Red Wings…

Tokarz falls 10-4 to Bindig at junior provincials

Weyburn's Travis Tokarz sits 1-1 at the Junior Men's Provincial Curling Championship being held in Melfort this week.

Atom Wings win; Gold Wings lose

The Weyburn Southern Range Gold Wings didn’t get the start to 2017 they were looking for. They fell 13-1 to the Regina Rebels at the Co-operators Centre in Regina Wednesday night. The Gold Wings’…

Canada to play US for gold at WJHC

Team Canada will get another shot at the Americans. Moose Jaw Warriors head coach Tim Hunter and Canada advanced to the gold medal game at the 2017 World Junior Hockey Championship thanks to a 5-2…

Bantam AA Wings ready for second half of season

The Weyburn bantam AA Crescent Point Wings knew they would have a tough schedule ahead of them when the season began back in September. With a high number of first year players, they were eager to…

Tokarz with 6-4 victory over Wills at junior men's provincials

Weyburn's Travis Tokarz and his Regina rink from the Callie Curling Club 1-0 at the Junior Men's Provincial Championship held in Melfort this week. Tokarz defeated Sam Wills of Lumsden 6-4 in nine…

Red Wings watching World Juniors intently

The eyes of the hockey world are on Montreal this week, as the medal round of the World Junior Hockey Championships moves onto the semi-finals. Canada will be taking the ice against Sweden Wednesday…

Tokarz representing Weyburn at Provincials in Melfort

The provincial junior men’s and women’s curling playdowns kick off Wednesday afternoon in Melfort. Weyburn is represented on the men’s side by Travis Tokarz. Originally from Weyburn, Tokarz now curls…

Canada advances to semifinals; beat Czechs

Val-d’Or Foreurs forward Julien Gauthier scored two massive goals for Canada in the third period on Monday night as they advanced into the World Junior Hockey Championship semifinals. Moose Jaw…

Steinbachonline.com is Steinbach's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

More Local Sports

Red Wings top Bruins to ring in 2017

Weyburn Red Wings on losing streak

SJHL resumes play Friday

Red Wings Game Day Preview

Bantam Wings close out 2016 with win

Most read sports stories of 2016

Beavers 2017 schedule highlights released

Rockets rally past Huskies

Minor Hockey Round-up

Weyburn Red Wings lose third in a row

Unlucky 13 for Weyburn Streamline Wings

Broncos give Red Wings a rough ride

Red Wings Game Day Preview

Weekend Preview: Minor Hockey

SJHL Wrap Up: Humboldt drops second in a row

Big Six Hockey: Carnduff holds first in East Division

Wawota improves to .500 on season

Rosters set for Bantam Prep Showcase

Former Weyburn Comp Eagle and Sask Roughrider passes away

Midget AA Wings keep rolling along

Local Sports Archives

Upcoming Events

Workshop Wednesdays at Envision

05 October 2016 6:15 pm - 01 March 2017 8:30 pm

, Weyburn





Meditation

28 November 2016 7:00 pm

Weyburn Public Library, Weyburn





James Weir People's Choice

05 January 2017 9:30 am - 09 February 2017 9:00 pm

Weyburn Public Library, Weyburn





Quilters' Corner

12 January 2017 9:30 am

Weyburn Public Library, Weyburn





Coffee Break

12 January 2017 10:00 am

Weyburn Public Library, Weyburn





Kidzone

12 January 2017 3:30 pm - 5:00 pm

Weyburn Public Library, Weyburn





Toastmasters

12 January 2017 7:00 pm

Weyburn Public Library, Weyburn





Login