At the Jiffy Lube Junior mens curling championship in Melfort, the only Weyburn presence in Travis Tokarz, although he now curls out of the Callie in Regina.

Friday night, Team Tokarz won in the 7th end against Team Williamson, also from the Callie club. They were leading 10-4 when the game was called.

Tokarz won the "A" pool with 4 wins and one loss, and now move into the page playoffs, which begin at 2:00 CST.

You can track their progress, by CLICKING HERE.