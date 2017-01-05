Tokarz falls 10-4 to Bindig at junior provincials

Weyburn's Travis Tokarz sits 1-1 at the Junior Men's Provincial Curling Championship being held in Melfort this week.

Tokarz and his rink from the Regina Callie Curling Club defeated Sam Wills of Lumsden 6-4 in Draw 1 of the championship yesterday.

However, the Tokarz rink fell 10-4 in eight ends Thursday morning to Jayden Bindig of the Wadena Curling Club in Draw 3.

Tokarz and his team now have the afternoon off and will hit the ice again at 7 p.m. for Draw 5, when they face Shawn Vereschagin from Saskatoon's Sutherland Curling Club.