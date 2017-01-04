Tokarz representing Weyburn at Provincials in Melfort

The provincial junior men’s and women’s curling playdowns kick off Wednesday afternoon in Melfort. Weyburn is represented on the men’s side by Travis Tokarz.

Originally from Weyburn, Tokarz now curls out of the Callie club in Regina. They open the championship against the Wills rink from Lumsden in the opening draw at 3:30 p.m.

The tournament runs through until Sunday. Round-robin draw will run Wednesday through Saturday morning, with the medal round beginning that afternoon.

The champion will represent Saskatchewan at the National Juniors, which will be held January 21st to 29th in Victoria, B.C.