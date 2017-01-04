Tokarz with 6-4 victory over Wills at junior men's provincials

The Weyburn Red Wings will look to make it two wins in a row, when they host the Notre Dame Hounds at Crescent Point Place tonight. The Hounds do have the edge in the season series, as the Red Wings…
Weyburn's Travis Tokarz sits 1-1 at the Junior Men's Provincial Curling Championship being held in Melfort this week.
The Weyburn Southern Range Gold Wings didn’t get the start to 2017 they were looking for. They fell 13-1 to the Regina Rebels at the Co-operators Centre in Regina Wednesday night. The Gold Wings’…
Team Canada will get another shot at the Americans. Moose Jaw Warriors head coach Tim Hunter and Canada advanced to the gold medal game at the 2017 World Junior Hockey Championship thanks to a 5-2…
The Weyburn bantam AA Crescent Point Wings knew they would have a tough schedule ahead of them when the season began back in September. With a high number of first year players, they were eager to…
Weyburn's Travis Tokarz and his Regina rink from the Callie Curling Club 1-0 at the Junior Men's Provincial Championship held in Melfort this week. Tokarz defeated Sam Wills of Lumsden 6-4 in nine…
The eyes of the hockey world are on Montreal this week, as the medal round of the World Junior Hockey Championships moves onto the semi-finals. Canada will be taking the ice against Sweden Wednesday…
The provincial junior men’s and women’s curling playdowns kick off Wednesday afternoon in Melfort. Weyburn is represented on the men’s side by Travis Tokarz. Originally from Weyburn, Tokarz now curls…
Val-d’Or Foreurs forward Julien Gauthier scored two massive goals for Canada in the third period on Monday night as they advanced into the World Junior Hockey Championship semifinals. Moose Jaw…
Braden Mellon broke a personal scoring slump just 23 seconds into the game Sunday afternoon, as the Red Wings rung in 2017 with a 4-1 win over the Estevan Bruins. The win came in front of 949 fans at…
The Weyburn Red Wings finished 2016 on a losing note, as they fell 4-2 to the Estevan Bruins Friday night. The loss is the fourth in a row for the Wings, but came about only through a lack of puck…
The SJHL regular season resumes Friday, with four games on the schedule. The Flin Flon Bombers visit La Ronge, the Nipawin Hawks visit the Mustangs in Melfort, the Yorkton Terriers play host to their…
The Bantam AA Crescent Point Wings picked up a huge win over Prairie Storm Monday night. The Wings came away from White City with a 6-3 victory, helped by three power play goals, and a strong…
Weyburn is a community known for it’s sports. Every year, the crowds come out to support the teams, no matter the age. They cheer until they are hoarse, and the players on the field, pitch, ice and…