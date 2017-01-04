Tokarz with 6-4 victory over Wills at junior men's provincials

Weyburn's Travis Tokarz and his Regina rink from the Callie Curling Club 1-0 at the Junior Men's Provincial Championship held in Melfort this week.

Tokarz defeated Sam Wills of Lumsden 6-4 in nine ends and now looks towards the early morning draw at 8:30 a.m. against Jayden Bindig and his rink from the Wadena Curling Club.

This is Tokarz's sixth time at the junior provincials and the championship team from this weekend will represent Saskatchewan at the national juniors held at the end of January in Victoria, B.C.