Unlucky 13 for Weyburn Streamline Wings The Weyburn Streamline Midget AA Wings' 13 game winning streak was snapped in Melville last night. The hometown Millionaires defeated the Streamline Wings 6-4 with an empty netter. Nivay Haupstein…

Broncos give Red Wings a rough ride The Weyburn Red Wings couldn’t find a way to get the puck past Garrett Mason last night, as they fell 2-0 to the Broncos in Humboldt. The loss is the second in a row for the Wings, but only their…

Red Wings Game Day Preview Weyburn Red Wings (16-13-1-4) at Humboldt Broncos (19-15-0-1)

Weekend Preview: Minor Hockey For most teams in Weyburn Minor Hockey, this weekend will be the last games played before the winter break. Midget A double header at home for the AAA Southern Range Gold Wings. They host the Prince…

SJHL Wrap Up: Humboldt drops second in a row It was a busy weekday for the SJHL, with four games on the ice Wednesday night.

Big Six Hockey: Carnduff holds first in East Division The Carnduff Red Devils have sole possession of first place in the Big Six Hockey League’s East Division after beating the Redvers Rockets 3-1 Wednesday night in Redvers. The offense from the sticks…

Wawota improves to .500 on season It was a fairly quiet night in the Big Six Hockey League last night, with just one game. The Wawota Flyers paid a visit to Oxbow, and came away with a 4-2 win over the Huskies. Oxbow opened the…

Rosters set for Bantam Prep Showcase The Saskatchewan Hockey Association has announced the rosters for the upcoming SaskFirst Bantam Prep Tournament, which is scheduled for December 28th to 30th in Regina. The tournament will feature…

Former Weyburn Comp Eagle and Sask Roughrider passes away Former Saskatchewan Roughrider and Weyburn Comprehensive School Eagle, Henry "Hank" Dorsch, passed away earlier this week.

Midget AA Wings keep rolling along The Midget AA Streamline Oilfield Wings have extended their winning streak to 12 games, after a 3-0 shutout of the Prairie Storm in White City Monday night. The Wings have now improved their record…

Childhood dreams come true for two Red Wings Video games are a part of the culture of hockey in today’s age. In downtime, players will gather around a TV, pick up controllers, and have some fun playing games like FIFA, Call of Duty, and other…

Big Six Weekend Recap: Standings Tighten At The Top Four teams have separated themselves from the others in the Big Six Hockey League after the first full month of senior hockey in the southeast. And now, the battle at the top of the standings is…

Gold for WCS senior boys basketball Mixed results for the senior basketball teams from the Weyburn Comprehensive School on the weekend.

Wings fall to close out road trip Special teams would prove once again to be the difference for the Weyburn Red Wings, as they fell 4-3 to the Melfort Mustangs to close out their northern road trip Saturday night. The Mustangs scored…