Weekend Preview: Minor Hockey

For most teams in Weyburn Minor Hockey, this weekend will be the last games played before the winter break.

Midget

A double header at home for the AAA Southern Range Gold Wings. They host the Prince Albert Bears for a pair of games. The first is Friday night at 7:30 p.m. at Crescent Point Place. The second game is at 12:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon, also at Crescent Point Place.

The AA Streamline Oilfield Wings are off for a two game road trip this weekend. They travel to Yorkton Friday night to take on the midget Terriers, then go to Melville Saturday to face the midget Millionaires.

The female AA Aaron Well Servicing Drillers play two games on the road this weekend. Saturday, they are in Moose Jaw to face the Mavericks, then head to Regina Sunday for a match-up with the Ravens.

A home game for the Barber Motor Silverado Wings, as they host the Estevan midget Bruins Saturday night. The game starts at 8:00 p.m. in the Sports Arena.

The Aldon Oilers will host the Estevan Bears Sunday evening at Crescent Point Place, starting at 7:45 p.m.

The female TS & M Oilers are in Glentworth Sunday as they take on the Wood River Ice Cats.

Bantam

The female Creekside Carwash Wings have a trio of games on the weekend. Friday, they travel to Gull Lake, then to Moose Jaw Saturday. They wrap the weekend up with a home game against Moose Jaw Sunday at 5:30 p.m. at Crescent Point Place.

The Knight Dodge Wings host the Regina Shamrocks Friday night in the Sports Arena with a 7:45 p.m. start time. Saturday, they head up to Regina to face the Blues.

A pair of games for the Co-op Wings as well. Saturday, they are in Bethune to face Lumsden. Sunday afternoon, they take the ice at 2:45 at Crescent Point Place against the Regina Buffalos.

Pee Wee

The AA Young Fellows take the ice at Crescent Point Place Sunday against Swift Current. The game starts at 12:30 p.m.

A pair of road games for the Young Fellow Gold Wings on the weekend. They travel to Swift Current to take on the Fire Friday night, with another matchup against the Fire Saturday.

A home and home for the Legion Wings against Estevan. Saturday afternoon they are on the ice in Estevan, and return Sunday evening, with the puck dropping at 5:00 p.m. at the Sports Arena.

Atom

The AA Panther Drilling Wings are off to Brandon for a pair of games this weekend. The first game is Saturday night, with the two teams playing again late Sunday morning.

A triple header for the female DQ Blizzards. They take on the Lightning in Swift Current twice Saturday, with the first game in the morning, the second in the afternoon. The two teams will play a third time Sunday morning in Swift Current.

A home game for the AM1190 Blues. They host the Estevan Warriors Saturday night in the Tom Zandee Sports Arena, with the game starting at 6:15 p.m.

Two games for AtoMc Red. They host Radville Saturday afternoon in the Sports Arena. The game starts at 4:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon, they take on AtoMc Black in the Sports Arena, starting at 1:00 p.m.