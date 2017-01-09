Weekend Round-up: Minor Hockey

Teams from the Weyburn Minor Hockey Association were in action across parts of the province this weekend, with mixed results.

Midget

The AAA Southern Range Gold Wings travelled up to the Battlefords for a pair of games against the Sharks. Saturday, the Sharks took the game 8-2. The goal scorers for Weyburn were Madison Lafoy and Carli Patenaude. Sunday, the Sharks won the game 10-2. Jayden Lindholm and Jenna O’Neill scored for the Gold Wings.

The AA Streamline Wings snapped a four game losing streak with a home ice win over Moose Jaw Sunday night. They picked up a 5-2 victory. Luke Niemegeers paced the offense with two goals, while Braden Birnie, Matthew Anderson and Brayden Barsness contributed singles. Jaxon Robertson recorded the win in goal. Weyburn is now one point back of Yorkton for first in the SSMHL.

The female AA Aaron’s Well Servicing Drillers suffered a 5-1 loss to the Estevan Panthers Sunday night. The two teams will meet again Tuesday in Estevan.

Bantam

The AA Crescent Point Energy Wings were on home ice for a pair of games this weekend. Saturday, they dropped a 3-2 decision to Melville. Steven Kesslering scored both goals for the Wings. Sunday, the Saskatoon Stallions picked up a 9-3 win over the Wings at Crescent Point Place. Rylan Erb, Owen Neubeker and Steven Kesslering scored for Weyburn.

Pee Wee

The AA Youngfellow Wings dropped a pair of decisions to the visiting Swift Current Broncos on the weekend. Saturday, the Broncos skated to a 5-0 victory. Sunday morning, Swift Current notched a 9-3 win.

Atom

The AA Panther Drilling Wings entertained Yorkton for a pair of games on the weekend. In the first game, the Wings fell 7-6. Sam Mallory, Owen Istace and Carter Gervais each scored twice in the loss. The second game also went to Yorkton with a 5-3 final. Conner Kerr, Sam Mallory, and Owen Istace scored for the Wings. They host Swift Current next Saturday at Crescent Point Place.

