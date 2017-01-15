Weyburn local hockey results

STREAMLINE MIDGET AA WINGS

Rhett Nikolejsin potted the hat trick and Josh Dubiel recorded the shutout helping the Weyburn Streamline Midget AA Wings to a 6-0 triumph over the Regina Rangers Saturday night.

With the win Weyburn advances to the playoff round Sunday morning when they take on Lloydminster.

Earlier Saturday Weyburn defeated Saskatoon 6-1.

ATOM AA PANTHER DRILLING WINGS

The Atom AA Panther Drilling Wings hosted the Swift Current Broncos on Saturday at Crescent Point Place.

Silas Stein scored Weyburn's first goal unassisted. Justin Whitrow brought in another goal with Conner Kerr assisting. Owen Istace added to the goals scored with the third unassisted. Carter Gervais scored one with Owen Istace assisting .

The Wings fell short by 1 goal with a final score of 5-4 for Swift Current.

The Wings will be facing off against the Swift Current broncos again on Sunday at 10:15 at Crescent Point Place.