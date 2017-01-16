Weyburn Red Wings close road trip with loss

Special teams once again proved to be an achilles heel for the Weyburn Red Wings, as two power play goals from the Kindersley Klippers powered them to a 5-4 win over the visiting Wings Sunday night. The loss was the second in a row for Weyburn, as they closed out a three night three game road trip in west central Saskatchewan.

The Wings started out hot in the first period, when Tyran Brown scored his ninth of the season. He tipped a point shot from Mike Eskra past Kindersley netminder Justin Close 4:24 into the opening frame. The Wings continued to put pressure against the Klippers, but were unable to find the twine a second time in the period.

Kindersley responded early in the second period when Kyle Bosch fired the puck on goal from just inside the blueline. It floated up over the shoulder of Shaun Fleming, tying things up at 1. Just under ten minutes later, the Klippers scored again, this time a power play marker from Branden Wagner, giving the home team the lead. The lead was short lived, though, as Donavon Lumb’s 10th of the campaign tied it back at two.

Lumb’s goal came after he originally went to set up Braden Mellon in the slot for a one-timer. The puck skipped past Mellon, who hustled over to the right wing boards, and fired it back into the slot, giving Lumb the chance to score. The two teams went to the locker room knotted at two.

The third period saw a flurry of offense, as the teams combined for five goals. It started five minutes into the period when Jordan Funk scored for the Klippers, giving them the lead. It was erased moments later, when Brown scored his second of the game on the power play. Kindersley wasn’t content to let the game get to overtime, though. Just before the 11-minute mark of the period, Holden Daley fired a point shot, getting the puck past a screened Fleming. Five minutes later, Cameron Shorrock scored his first career goal in the SJHL, making it 5-3.

With just under two minutes remaining, the Red Wings pulled Fleming in favour of the extra attacker. The strategy paid off, albeit a little late, as Chasse put the puck past Close from the middle of the slot.

With the loss, the Wings are still holding on to second in the Viterra Division, and sixth overall in the SJHL. They will look to improve the record Saturday, when they host the Humboldt Broncos at Crescent Point Place as part of Hockey Weekend in Weyburn.