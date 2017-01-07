Weyburn Red Wings fall to Notre Dame Hounds

The Notre Dame Hounds scored four unanswered goals, as they beat the Weyburn Red Wings 4-1 at Crescent Point Place Friday night. The game, which saw the return of rookie Carson Scheschuk to the lineup for the Wings, was the first loss in 2017 for Weyburn..

The Red Wings came out strong in the first period, outshooting Notre Dame 14-8. One of those shots got past Riley Higdon, when Jake Wozney intercepted a point-to-point pass in the defensive zone, and went the length of the ice to score a shorthanded goal. The unassisted marker, which came just before the halfway mark of the period, was the 20th of the season for the second year Red Wing.

Higdon played strong in goal for the Hounds, after being thrust into the starter role when Jacob Greenfield-Flemon left the team to join the University of Alaska-Anchorage Seawolves earlier this week. Higdon made a number of key saves throughout the game, including covering up a dropped puck that was inches from crossing the blue line, to hold the Wings to just the one goal.

AT the other end of the ice, Carter Phair played strong, despite allowing three goals. The first goal for the Hounds came early in the second period, when Ben Duperreault, the league’s leading scorer, spun around to find Kobe Kindrachuk in the slot. Kindrachuk had little problem in putting the puck past Phair as he was all alone. Then, 37 seconds later, an innocent looking point shot from Nick Rein went through six players to get past Phair.

Just over six minutes into the third period, Notre Dame added to the lead, when Brandon Sookro tipped a point shot by Riley Mohr, which was destined to go wide to the right of the net, past Phair, making it a 3-1 game. The Wings continued to push, but couldn’t get anything past Higdon. Duperreault rounded out his three point night with an empty net goal late in the period.

The Wings will now have to get ready to face the SJHL’s hottest team, when the Battlefords North Stars roll into town Saturday night. The Stars picked up a win Friday, doubling up the Estevan Bruins 6-3, and will be looking to get closer to officially clinching a playoff spot, as they are already at the 62-point mark. The Wings have already beaten the Stars once this season, though, a 4-3 win at Crescent Point Place. The game starts at 7:30 p.m.